Red Sox add two utility infielders

SAN DIEGO — The Red Sox signed Jose Peraza Thursday to a one-year deal worth $3 million and incentives.

The Reds recently non-tendered Peraza. He hit just .239 with Cincinnati last season in 403 plate appearances and doesn’t get on base much (just a career .312 OBP). His 2018 campaign, however, was a good one. Peraza hit .288 in 683 plate appearances to go along with 14 homers. More importantly, he brings that infield versatility — even playing some outfield. Peraza is also just 25 years old and is controllable through the end of 2022 season, which makes it easier for the Sox to part ways with Brock Holt, who is a 31-year-old free agent and will have a solid market.

The Red Sox also plucked utility infielder Jonathan Arauz from the Houston Astros’ Triple-A Round Rock affiliate in the major league phase of the Rule 5 Draft. Arauz hasn’t produced much in the minors. He hit just .249 between Advanced-A and Double-A last season with 11 homers, but he’s another depth piece and he’s just 21 years old.

“He came to us highly recommended from our scouts and our analysts,’’ said vice president of pro scouting Gus Quattlebaum. “Younger guy, switch-hitter, versatile glove. He has some work to do physically to get stronger but we like his bat-to-ball skills. We’re excited to give him an opportunity to compete for a utility infield position.’’

The Red Sox also took right-handers Raynel Espinal from the New York Yankees’ Double-A Trenton affiliate and Jose Espada from the Toronto Blue Jays’ Double-A New Hampshire affiliate, in the Triple-A phase of the draft.