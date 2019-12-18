Larry Lucchino undergoes surgery to remove cancerous blockage in kidney area

The Pawtucket Red Sox announced Wednesday that Larry Lucchino underwent successful surgery last week to remove a contained cancerous blockage in the kidney area, and is recuperating at home.

According to the team, the surgery took place at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

“We, in the City of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, are blessed to have the best medical care in the world,’’ Lucchino said in a statement. “And I am fortunate to be a beneficiary of the brilliant and gifted medical professionals who lead the league in extraordinary care and exceptional research. Thanks to them, I look forward to being on my feet, at full energy, and back at work after the new year.’’

Advertisement

Lucchino has been associated with the Red Sox as an executive since 2002, when he was named the President and CEO of the franchise.