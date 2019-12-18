Red Sox to pay record $13.4 million in luxury tax

The Red Sox will pay a team-record $13.4 million luxury tax after failing to make the playoffs.

Three teams owe tax, according to end of year figures sent to clubs on Wednesday and obtained by the Associated Press.

The New York Yankees finished with a $6.7 million bill, likely a fraction of what they will pay next year.

The Chicago Cubs must pay $7.6 million following a season that ended with a September fade and no postseason berth.