Terry Francona’s World Series rings were recovered after being stolen in November

After more than a month, Terry Francona’s two stolen World Series rings have been recovered and a suspect has been charged.

The former Red Sox manager’s championship rings were stolen in November from his home in Tuscon, Arizona. Police were called to Francona’s residence on Nov. 7, discovering that the rings were missing.

An investigation began, with authorities eventually discovering that the rings had been sold to a sports memorabilia store in Phoenix. According to a police report, detectives were able to recover the rings.

Police also announced that they believe a check intended for Francona worth $245,830 was fraudulently deposited earlier in 2019.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Jamey Estep was arrested by Pima County Sheriff’s Department and charged with second degree burglary, theft, and trafficking in stolen property.

Francona, 60, now manages in Cleveland (where he’s been since 2013). He led the Red Sox from 2004-2011, winning the World Series in 2004 and 2007.