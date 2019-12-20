Fenway Sports Group ranks 3rd among richest sports conglomerates

From a humble $700 million purchase of the local baseball team 18 years ago, the ownership group of the Red Sox has mushroomed into a sports business worth $6.6 billion, according to a list compiled by Forbes.

Fenway Sports Group’s holdings place them third — globally — on the list of sports conglomerates, behind only Kroenke Sports ($8.4 billion) and Jerry Jones ($6.9 billion).

The bulk of FSG’s holdings center around the Red Sox, estimated by Forbes to be worth some $3.2 billion, and the Premier League’s Liverpool Football Club, which FSG purchased in 2010 for $487 million and is now estimated by Forbes to be worth $2.2 billion.