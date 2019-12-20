FROM

Red Sox invite eight non-roster players to spring training

The Red Sox begin spring training on Feb. 12.

The Red Sox begin spring training on Feb. 12.
The Red Sox announced eight non-roster players have been invited to Fort Myers in February for spring training: third baseman/first baseman Jantzen Witte; lefthanded pitcher Mike Kickham; righthanded pitchers R.J. Alvarez, Robinson Leyer, and Domingo Tapia; catcher Jett Bandy; outfielder John Andreoli; and first baseman/outfielder Nick Longhi.

Witte was selected by the Red Sox in the 24th round back in 2013 and is in his first spring training for the Sox. He’s spent his entire career in the Red Sox minor-league system and recently hit .271 between Double A and Triple A last season with 22 doubles and nine homers.

Kickham’s minor-league ERA is 4.06 and he has logged 835 ⅓innings dating back to 2010. He attended spring training for the Miami Marlins as a non-roster invitee in 2019, but didn’t make the squad and was sent to Triple A New Orleans. Kickham has some major league experience, appearing in 14 games and starting three. He was originally drafted in the sixth round by the San Francisco Giants in 2010.

