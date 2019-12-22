Red Sox and Blue Jays exploring a trade for David Price

The Toronto Blue Jays once again have interest in Red Sox lefthander David Price.

The Blue Jays are talking to the Red Sox about a potential trade for Price, a major league source confirmed, which would help the Sox shed payroll and offer the Jays a veteran starter to mesh with their young team.

The source said the Jays are intrigued at the thought of bringing back Price, who was traded from the Detroit Tigers to Toronto at the deadline in 2015.