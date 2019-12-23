Former Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill, wife arrested outside Gillette Stadium before Patriots-Bills game

Rich Hill pitched for the Dodgers in 2019.
Rich Hill pitched for the Dodgers in 2019. –Will Newton / Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
The Boston Globe
2:58 PM

Richard J. Hill, a veteran pitcher for several Major League baseball teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox, and his wife were arrested outside Gillette Stadium Saturday after Caitlin A. Hill repeatedly tried to enter the stadium with an oversized bag and then refused to leave the grounds when ordered to do so by Foxboro police, police said Monday.

Richard Hill was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting when he allegedly tried to stop police from putting his wife into a prisoner transport vehicle for a ride to the police station for booking on disorderly conduct and trespassing charges, according to police.

Advertisement

“She was trying to enter the stadium with an oversized bag and she had been told several times, ‘no,’” said Robert Bolger, chief administrator for Foxborough police. “She tried several times to go to a different gate. She was ordered to leave the property.”

TOPICS: Red Sox Patriots
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to head coach Bill Belichick before a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Belichick and Brady
Bill Belichick described working with Tom Brady on set of NFL 100 series December 23, 2019 | 3:07 PM
FILE -- Sports Illustrated and other national magazines sit on the racks of a newsstand in Manhattan, Sept. 17, 2018. Sports Illustrated has been transferred to the Seattle digital platform company Maven, and along with the change of hands for the 65-year-old magazine layoffs followed, according to three people with knowledge of the decision. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated’s new owners say they’re saving the magazine. Staffers say it’s in chaos. December 23, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Boston, MA - 2/07/2017 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, hoist the Lombardi Championship trophies during today's rally ending at city hall. New England Patriots Super Bowl Parade 2017. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 08parade, LOID: 8.3.1553838056.
Patriots
Don't forget how lucky you are to be a Boston sports fan right now December 23, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Tom Brady jogging off the field after the Patriots' win over the Bills on Saturday.
Patriots
Tom Brady on Julian Edelman, the NFL All-Time Team, and his father's habit of talking to the media December 23, 2019 | 11:27 AM
Roger Goodell during a press conference earlier in 2019.
Patriots
NFL reportedly 'showing frustration' in Patriots videotaping investigation December 23, 2019 | 10:04 AM
Business
DraftKings to go public, combine with tech firm SBTech December 23, 2019 | 7:21 AM
Nicole Yang
For Patriots rookies, loneliness is part of the game December 23, 2019 | 5:00 AM
NFL
Chiefs remain a game behind Patriots with 26-3 win over Bears December 23, 2019 | 1:33 AM
Red Sox pitcher David Price watches the game from the steps.
Red Sox
Red Sox and Blue Jays exploring a trade for David Price December 22, 2019 | 10:09 PM
Jayson Tatum reacts after hitting a 3-pointer during the second half Sunday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum pours in career-high 39 points as Celtics pull away from Hornets December 22, 2019 | 8:34 PM
Isaiah Thomas talks with fans in the stands.
NBA
Isaiah Thomas suspended, 2 Sixers fans banned December 22, 2019 | 7:43 PM
Tommy Amaker led Harvard to a win over Howard on Sunday.
College Sports
Harvard beats Howard, 60-55, in men's basketball December 22, 2019 | 5:10 PM
NFL
Ravens win 11th straight, clinch top seed in AFC playoffs December 22, 2019 | 4:50 PM
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas pushes past Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan.
NFL
Saints' Michael Thomas sets single-season record for most receptions December 22, 2019 | 4:45 PM
NFL
Le'Veon Bell, Jets damage Steelers' playoff hopes with 16-10 victory December 22, 2019 | 4:37 PM
Bill Belichick wearing a division champions hat during a Patriots postgame press conference after beating the Bills.
Patriots
By the numbers: Putting the Patriots' 11th straight AFC East title into perspective December 22, 2019 | 3:38 PM
Patriots
Chad Finn: Just when the Patriots’ problems seemed to be irreparable, they solved them in remarkable fashion December 22, 2019 | 2:35 PM
Patriots
Here are the Patriots’ 2020 opponents December 22, 2019 | 1:58 PM
Bruins
Zdeno Chara to undergo surgery December 22, 2019 | 1:56 PM
In this Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) late in the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Year in Review
Some of 2019's most memorable games decided by blown calls December 22, 2019 | 10:04 AM
The Bruins dropped to 1-4-4 in their last nine games following their 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.
Bruins
3 takeaways: Bruins' overtime woes continue in 4-3 loss to Predators December 22, 2019 | 8:19 AM
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
NFL
49ers eliminate Rams from playoff contention with 34-31 win December 22, 2019 | 2:10 AM
Washington Wizards' Isaiah Thomas talks with fas in the stands during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas ejected after confrontation with fan in Wizards' loss to 76ers December 22, 2019 | 12:29 AM
Bruins
Bruins lose in OT, their 8th loss in 9 games December 21, 2019 | 11:18 PM
[Expletive]
After a full day of work, Elandon Roberts gives NSFW description of his role December 21, 2019 | 11:15 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 21: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Buffalo Bills 24-17 in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patriots
What really happened with Julian Edelman's head injury? December 21, 2019 | 10:45 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 07: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the third period of the game against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden on December 07, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Avalanche defeat the Bruins 4-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
David Pastrnak voted one of NHL's four All-Star captains December 21, 2019 | 10:36 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media with stuffed toy elves on the podium in front of him following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Lawrence Guy left Bill Belichick a postgame surprise on the podium December 21, 2019 | 10:28 PM
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after Rex Burkhead #34 scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeat the Bills 24-17.
Patriots
Tom Brady said he suffered a 'new' elbow injury Saturday December 21, 2019 | 10:20 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 21: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills rushes the ball against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeat the Bills 24-17. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Josh Allen had to say after falling short against the Patriots December 21, 2019 | 9:36 PM