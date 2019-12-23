Former Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill, wife arrested outside Gillette Stadium before Patriots-Bills game

Richard J. Hill, a veteran pitcher for several Major League baseball teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox, and his wife were arrested outside Gillette Stadium Saturday after Caitlin A. Hill repeatedly tried to enter the stadium with an oversized bag and then refused to leave the grounds when ordered to do so by Foxboro police, police said Monday.

Richard Hill was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting when he allegedly tried to stop police from putting his wife into a prisoner transport vehicle for a ride to the police station for booking on disorderly conduct and trespassing charges, according to police.

“She was trying to enter the stadium with an oversized bag and she had been told several times, ‘no,’” said Robert Bolger, chief administrator for Foxborough police. “She tried several times to go to a different gate. She was ordered to leave the property.”