Morning sports update: Dodgers reportedly still negotiating with Red Sox about a potential Mookie Betts trade

David Price has also been mentioned as a possible piece in the deal.

Mookie Betts after homering for the Red Sox in 2019.
Mookie Betts after homering for the Red Sox in 2019. –Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
Boston.com Staff
8:59 AM

The Bruins lost to the Blue Jackets on Thursday night, 2-1. It was Boston’s third loss in either overtime or a shootout in four games. Tomorrow, the Bruins will face the Oilers at TD Garden at 1 p.m.

Today, the Celtics face the Hawks at home at 7 p.m.

And on Saturday, the Patriots host the Titans at 8:15 p.m. in an AFC wild card game.

The Dodgers’ talks with the Red Sox about Mookie Betts reportedly remains ongoing: The trade rumors surrounding Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts haven’t dissipated in the new year.

According to MLB insider Jon Paul Morosi, Boston’s trade discussions with the Dodgers have become “more dynamic” than Los Angeles’s talks with Cleveland about a potential deal for shortstop Francisco Lindor. Cleveland has kept its asking price high, leading interest elsewhere.

“As a result,” wrote Morosi, “sources say the Dodgers’ negotiations with the Red Sox about acquiring Mookie Betts have become at least as frequent — and perhaps even more involved — than their talks with the Indians about Lindor.”

Boston could also include starting pitcher David Price in the deal as the team looks to cut payroll. Price is owed $96 over the remaining three years of his contract.

Betts has one year remaining on his contract before he is eligible to become a free agent.

Trivia: Titans running back Derrick Henry won the NFL rushing title in 2019, but fell short of the team record for single season yards on the ground. What running back, whether for the Titans or the Houston Oilers (which was the franchise location and name prior to 1997), holds that record?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a first-round pick out of East Carolina.

Zdeno Chara reached another milestone on Thursday night:

Tom Brady’s reaction to learning about his playoff wins stat in relation to other quarterbacks in the postseason:

Richard Seymour named as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist:

On this day: In 1993, the Bills were led by backup quarterback Frank Reich (now the head coach of the Colts) to the greatest comeback in NFL history, defeating the Houston Oilers 41-38 in an AFC wild card game.

After falling behind 35-3, Buffalo stormed back into the game during the second half, eventually forcing overtime. After Oilers quarterback Warren Moon threw an interception, a 32-yard Steve Christie field goal won it for the Bills in a game that truly lived up to its wild card billing.

Daily highlight: The Bruins lost, but David Pastrnak continued his exceptional goal-scoring rate.

Trivia answer: Chris Johnson

