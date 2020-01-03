FROM

A Red Sox-Dodgers deal for Mookie Betts not seen as close at this point

The idea of a blockbuster deal with the Dodgers remains more possibility than likelihood.

Mookie Betts heads back to the dugout after striking out in the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Mookie Betts heads back to the dugout after striking out in the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. –file/jim davius
By
January 3, 2020

All offseason, the idea of trading Mookie Betts has been one the Red Sox approached with reluctance. Yet if they did entertain offers for the superstar, one team always seemed like the most logical candidate: the Dodgers, who have tremendous payroll flexibility, a deep pool of prospects, and a considerable desire to add star-caliber talent in pursuit of their first championship since 1988.

As early as the Winter Meetings, one National League evaluator wondered whether the Dodgers could motivate the Red Sox to part with Betts by offering to take on both him and a starting pitcher (perhaps David Price, who is owed $96 million over the next three years) while giving Boston a meaningful prospect return.

According to league sources, throughout December, such an idea never gained any meaningful traction. The Red Sox focused on trying to shed payroll and get below the $208 million luxury-tax threshold by trading from elsewhere on the roster (a starting pitcher and perhaps a player such as Jackie Bradley Jr.) while keeping Betts. The Dodgers’ attention — after Gerrit Cole signed with the Yankees – was trained on a potential deal for Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor, a star with two remaining years of team control (as opposed to one year for Betts).

