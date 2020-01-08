MLB to unveil earliest Opening Day slate on March 26

Opening ceremony during the Red Sox home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. –Craig F. Walker/Globe staff
January 8, 2020

The Boston Red Sox will open the 2020 season on March 26 at Toronto in an American League East contest scheduled for a 3:37 p.m. start as part of a slate of games on Major League Baseball’s earliest Opening Day.

The Cleveland Indians will host the Detroit Tigers and the World Series champion Washington Nationals will be at the New York Mets in a pair of 1:10 p.m. games that will open the season, with the Nationals being part of a nationally-televised tripleheader on ESPN followed by San Francisco at the Los Angeles Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) and the Los Angeles Angels at AL champion Houston (7:10 p.m.).

Other AL opening-day games (all times EDT) include: Kansas City at the Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.), New York Yankees at Baltimore (3:05 p.m.), Minnesota at Oakland (4:07 p.m.) and Texas at Seattle (4:10 p.m.).

NL openers include the Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m,), St. Louis at Cincinnati (4:10 p.m.), Philadelphia at Miami (4:10 p.m.), Colorado at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) and Atlanta at Arizona (10:10 p.m.). The one interleague matchup has Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay (4:10 p.m.).

All 30 teams could play on opening day for the first time since 1968. A full slate was scheduled in 2018 but two games were postponed because of bad weather. The 2020 regular season is set to end Sept. 27, putting the World Series on track for Oct. 20-28.

