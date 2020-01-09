Red Sox must file arbitration numbers by Friday

Friday marks a significant procedural day on baseball’s offseason calendar, as teams and arbitration-eligible players exchange salary numbers to be used in potential arbitration hearings.

Most teams — including the Red Sox — take a file-and-trial approach, meaning that if the sides are unable to reach an agreement by 1 p.m., they will proceed to an arbitration hearing to debate whether a player is more deserving of the salary that he proposes or the one filed by the team. As such, Friday represents an unofficial deadline for reaching agreements before going to a potentially contentious process.

The Red Sox have yet to reach agreements on 2020 salaries for seven arbitration-eligible players on their 40-man roster: outfielders Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Andrew Benintendi; lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez; and righthanded relievers Brandon Workman, Matt Barnes, and Heath Hembree. All of those players are under contract, but their earnings for this year will be determined either through mutual agreement by Friday or by a panel of arbitrators.