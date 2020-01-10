Mookie Betts settles for record $27 million to avoid arbitration; Jackie Bradley Jr. agrees to $11 million
Pitchers Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree, and Matt Barnes have also agreed to settle.
Mookie Betts agreed to receive $27 million from the Red Sox for the 2020 season, a record for an arbitration-eligible player.
The agreement, which was first reported by ESPN, comes at the deadline to avoid arbitration.
Fellow outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also reached an agreement at $11 million, a Globe source confirmed.
Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.
Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.