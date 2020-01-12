FROM

Mookie Betts to participate in PBA Hall of Fame Classic

This is Betts’s first PBA event since the 2017 PBA World Series of Bowling, where he bowled his third career perfect game.

Mookie Betts isn't only a baseball player.
Mookie Betts isn't only a baseball player. –Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
1:23 PM

Mookie Betts is heading back to the bowling alley.

The Red Sox outfielder is an avid bowler who has competed in past Professional Bowlers Association contests, and Betts, — fresh off of signing a one-year, $27 million deal with Boston to avoid arbitration, will participate in the PBA Hall of Fame Classic in Arlington, Texas, beginning Monday and lasting until Jan. 19.

This is Betts’s first PBA event since the 2017 PBA World Series of Bowling, where he bowled his third career perfect game.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Red Sox Mookie Betts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Josh McDaniels spent seven hours meeting with the Browns on Friday.
Patriots
Browns reportedly hire Kevin Stefanski over Josh McDaniels for head coaching job January 12, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday.
Patriots
Julian Edelman arrested in California, cited with misdemeanor vandalism January 12, 2020 | 11:53 AM
Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec dives over Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones to pick up a first down.
College Sports
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec set to transfer to Boston College January 12, 2020 | 9:05 AM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal in overtime.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron and the Bruins snap OT drought in a thrilling win over the Islanders January 12, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Serena Williams from the United States with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and the ASB trophy after winning her singles finals match against Jessica Pegula at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.
Tennis
Serena Williams breaks 3-year title drought January 12, 2020 | 3:39 AM
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates during the second half Saturday.
NFL
Titans stun Ravens, head to AFC title game with 28-12 win January 12, 2020 | 12:50 AM
Patrice Bergeron (left) of the Bruins celebrates his game-winning power-play goal against the New York Islanders alongside David Pastrnak.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron scores on power play in OT, Bruins top Islanders 3-2 January 11, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo earned his first win as a playoff starter.
NFL
Second-half outburst lifts 49ers over Vikings January 11, 2020 | 10:39 PM
Jayson Tatum goes to the basket past New Orleans Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes on Saturday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 41, Celtics cruise past Pelicans 140-105 January 11, 2020 | 10:37 PM
ESPN's Chris Fowler, left, and Kirk Herbstreit, center, talk with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule prior to a game.
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Here’s how ESPN plans to cover Monday night’s college football national championship game January 11, 2020 | 3:00 PM
Mookie Betts will make $27 million in 2020.
Red Sox
Here's everything you need to know about the Red Sox arbitration deals January 11, 2020 | 2:29 PM
Quarterback Tom Brady may not play for the Patriots next season.
Patriots
How Tom Brady's previous contract negotiations played out January 11, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Oddsmakers are predicting Tom Brady to be back with the Patriots in 2020.
TOM BRADY
Here are the Las Vegas odds on Tom Brady's next team January 11, 2020 | 11:06 AM
UMass forward Jake Gaudet scores the game-winning goal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
UMass hockey ends BC's 10-game win streak January 11, 2020 | 12:00 AM
Kevin O’Connell was the offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins in 2019.
Josh McDaniels
Josh McDaniels’s preferred offensive coordinator takes job with Rams January 10, 2020 | 11:02 PM
Saint Joseph coach Jim Calhoun, center, talks to his team during a timeout.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Former UConn coach Jim Calhoun earns 900th career win January 10, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Celtics
Danny Ainge says there’s no pressure to make a trade January 10, 2020 | 8:19 PM
In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the Super Bowl against the Patriots.
NFL
More quarterbacks are using their hands to catch passes January 10, 2020 | 7:09 PM
Devin McCourty headlines the list of Patriots' defenders who are set to become free agents this off-season.
Patriots
Chad Finn: Which of the Patriots’ defensive free agents should be the priority to keep? January 10, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Jayson Tatum tries to dribble past Al Horford during the second half Thursday.
CHAD FINN
Celtics’ recent skid is not an indication of a nose dive January 10, 2020 | 6:02 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo smiles during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle. The 49ers won 26-21. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Patriots
How Jimmy Garoppolo, gift-wrapped by the Patriots, ended up with the 49ers January 10, 2020 | 5:47 PM
The Red Sox acquired Austin Brice (right) on Friday.
Red Sox
4 things to know about new Red Sox pitcher Austin Brice January 10, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Julian Edelman played in every game this season despite dealing with several injuries.
Julian Edelman
Julian Edelman will reportedly undergo offseason surgery for 2 injuries January 10, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Eddie George is keeping tabs on this Titans-Ravens matchup.
NHL
Former Titans see game vs. Ravens as chance to avenge losses January 10, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Outfielder Mookie Betts will make $27 million next season.
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts settles for record $27 million to avoid arbitration January 10, 2020 | 1:20 PM
Kemba Walker is third in the NBA in offensive rating.
Celtics
7 thoughts on the Celtics, who just lost their third straight game January 10, 2020 | 12:41 PM
O.J. Simpson tweeted a video sharing his thoughts on Tom Brady's future.
Patriots
O.J. Simpson thinks Tom Brady will stay with the Patriots January 10, 2020 | 12:02 PM
Saturday's playoff loss to the Titans may have been Tom Brady's last game as a Patriot.
Tom Brady
This is what will happen to Tom Brady, according to 21 NFL experts January 10, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Patriots
Josh McDaniels meets with Browns about coaching gig January 10, 2020 | 10:52 AM
New York Giants new NFL football head coach Joe Judge speaks during an introductory news conference Thursday.
NFL
What we learned from Joe Judge's introductory press conference with the New York Giants January 10, 2020 | 10:38 AM