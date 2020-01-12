Mookie Betts to participate in PBA Hall of Fame Classic

Mookie Betts is heading back to the bowling alley.

The Red Sox outfielder is an avid bowler who has competed in past Professional Bowlers Association contests, and Betts, — fresh off of signing a one-year, $27 million deal with Boston to avoid arbitration, will participate in the PBA Hall of Fame Classic in Arlington, Texas, beginning Monday and lasting until Jan. 19.

This is Betts’s first PBA event since the 2017 PBA World Series of Bowling, where he bowled his third career perfect game.