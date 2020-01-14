The Red Sox have parted ways with manager Alex Cora

Cora is out following MLB investigations into sign-stealing by both the Red Sox and Houston Astros.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora.
Alex Cora managed the Red Sox for two seasons. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
January 14, 2020

The Red Sox announced Tuesday evening that the team and manager Alex Cora have parted ways.

Cora was implicated on Monday by a Major League Baseball report following an investigation alleging the Houston Astros stole signs using technology, something forbidden by the league.

The investigation found that Cora was integral in the development and use of sign-stealing schemes. His punishment from MLB was to come after the league finished investigation alleged wrongdoing while Cora was manager of the Red Sox.

Cora ends his two-year tenure as manager with a 192-132 record in the regular season and one World Series title.

“Today we met to discuss the Commissioner’s report related to the Houston Astros investigation,” said a statement issued on behalf of principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy and Cora.

“Given the findings and the Commissioner’s ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways.”

Henry, Werner, and Kennedy added the following:

“This is a sad day for us. Alex is a special person and a beloved member of the Red Sox. We are grateful for his impact on our franchise. We will miss his passion, his energy and his significant contributions to the communities of New England and Puerto Rico.”

Cora also issued a statement through the team.

“I want to thank John, Tom, Sam, the players, our coaching staff and the entire Red Sox organization. I especially want to thank my family for their love and support.

“We agreed today that parting ways was the best thing for the organization. I do not want to be a distraction to the Red Sox as they move forward. My two years as manager were the best years of my life. It was an honor to manage these teams and help bring a World Series Championship back to Boston. I will forever be indebted to the organization and the fans who supported me as a player, a manager and in my efforts to help Puerto Rico. This is a special place. There is nothing like it in all of baseball, and I will miss it dearly.”

The Red Sox announced there will be a press conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Fenway Park.

