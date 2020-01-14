Marcus Stroman calls Alex Cora’s 2019 criticism ‘comical in hindsight’ amid sign-stealing allegations

While Alex Cora awaits the results of a Major League Baseball investigation into allegations of Red Sox sign-stealing, a former American League East pitcher is taking the opportunity to criticize the Boston manager over an incident from 2019.

Marcus Stroman, now a starting pitcher for the Mets, shared his thoughts about Cora in a recent tweet that referenced a run-in he had with the Red Sox in May of last season.

Stroman tried to upset the timing of Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis by throwing quickly before Chavis was set during a 10-3 win on May 21. Cora complained about Stroman’s style after the game.

Marcus Stroman, Quick Pitch (after Chavis calls time, to try to mess with Stroman's rhythm). pic.twitter.com/mTipRxogSA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 22, 2019

Advertisement

“It’s the same thing with him every day,” Cora said of Stroman in May. “He competes a certain way and people don’t like it and it seems like whenever a team that I’m on [faces him], somebody screams at him. I don’t know. That’s the way he acts. He’s a good pitcher and he gets motivated in different ways. Some people like it, some people don’t, so whatever.”

Now, with Cora facing intense scrutiny for his alleged role in the Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing efforts, as well as the reported Red Sox sign-stealing, Stroman finds it “comical” that he faced criticism.

“This man had the audacity to say that I compete a certain way and people don’t like it,” Stroman tweeted. “Very comical in hindsight.”

This man had the audacity to say that I compete a certain way and people don’t like it. Very comical in hindsight. Lol https://t.co/bpIDWmqzA6 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 14, 2020

The Blue Jays traded Stroman to the Mets in July, 2019. Last season was also the first All-Star appearance in the 28-year-old’s career.