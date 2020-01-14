Baseball’s authenticity takes another hit, and its loyal fans suffer

Alex Cora. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
January 14, 2020

COMMENTARY

There will be no sympathy in this corner for the Houston Astros and their smug, soulless management — or former management, we should say.

The consequences dropped like an anvil on general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch — both of whom saw lengthy suspensions for their see-no-evil roles in a sign-stealing scandal turn into unemployment in a matter of minutes Monday — and they deserved the wallop. Sometimes comeuppance and justice are one and the same.

There will be no sympathy either for Alex Cora, who parted ways with the Red Sox Tuesday evening after two seasons as manager. Major League Baseball has not yet finished its investigation into accusations from former players that Red Sox hitters had cooked up a similar scheme on his watch. When it does, Cora is going to be looking for another career.

Advertisement

That is both damning and a damn shame — he’s a good manager and a thoughtful person — but it is also just. MLB officials need this sign-stealing saga to go away, and they’re doing it by making those involved go away.

Cora is the common thread through the Astros and Red Sox scandals. Right about now, I sure wish Terry Francona was about to begin his 17th season as Red Sox manager, don’t you?

No, the lament here is not for the punished. It’s for us, fans, people who care genuinely and personally about the game, who have had it woven into their fabric of our families and friendships for as far back as we can remember.

Because none of us knows what is authentic anymore.

Think of how this scandal affects our perceptions of individual players. Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, George Springer, Mookie Betts (don’t trade him, FYI), and Xander Bogaerts are among some of baseball’s most appealing stars. They put up enormous numbers, and do it with style and flair and an abundance of charisma. They are some of the best things about the game right now.

But we cannot help but wonder whether they benefited, perhaps in a significant way, from dubious tactics during some of their best moments. They’re great players, truly, but were they made even greater by ill-gotten information?

Advertisement

I hate that that cloud is over them, but there it is, and the sun isn’t coming out anytime soon. Even Jose Altuve’s 2017 American League MVP award is coming into question, and I’m sure there will be similar skepticism about Betts’s MVP the next year.

Much was made in the New York tabloids Tuesday about Aaron Judge, the runner-up that year, deleting an old Instagram post congratulating Altuve on winning the award. The stain of what the Astros did that season is on Altuve — and yet he hit .381 on the road compared with .311 at home, where the chicanery was executed. It doesn’t matter, though; the Astros all wear this.

What about the opposing players this affected? In Ben Reiter’s 2018 bestseller “Astroball: A New Way To Win It All’’ — I’ll pause here while you snicker at how that intended meaning has changed — there’s compelling insight on the Astros’ knowledge of Yu Darvish’s pitch-tipping during the 2017 World Series. The Astros lit up Darvish twice — once at Dodger Stadium, and once at Minute Maid Park — including Game 7. He didn’t know it, but he had no chance.

And should we perceive Clayton Kershaw differently? He’s one of the premier pitchers of all-time, but his postseason track record is undeniably subpar. In the 2017 World Series, he pitched very well in Game 1 at Dodger Stadium (7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 11 K’s), then got hammered in Game 5 at Houston (6 ER in 4⅔ IP, just 2 Ks). Was the deck in Houston stacked against his hopes of World Series redemption?

Advertisement

While we’re asking, we must note that Kershaw gave up 9 runs in 11 innings against the Red Sox in the World Series the next year, though the better of his starts was at Fenway Park. Maybe he’s just been comparatively bad in big moments. Or maybe there were times when he was up against forces he didn’t know were working against him.

Speaking of inauthenticity, this story is hitting amid Hall of Fame balloting and the mess the performance-enhancing drug era has inflicted there. And is it ever a mess. Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, two tainted legends, are merely on the fringe of the conversation because of their PED connections. Manny Ramirez and Sammy Sosa, two of the most fun hitters ever to dig into the batter’s box, have no chance.

Meanwhile, we must assume others are clean when we really have no clue, and the likes of Omar Vizquel, a rich man’s Mark Belanger, are getting Hall of Fame consideration over far superior and impactful players.

There’s so little we know about who used and who didn’t, when PED use began in MLB and who might have been the PED patient zero. Pretty much every modern player can be looked at with some skepticism, even the sainted and the saviors.

I mean, Cal Ripken Jr. hit .340 at age 38. Derek Jeter, who may well be a unanimous choice this year, had an .871 OPS at age 35. I don’t believe they were dirty, and this is not an accusation but an acknowledgment that we just don’t know. Cheating has damaged the Hall of Fame, too. and forced all of us to be cynical.

I know, baseball hasn’t always been innocent. Bobby Thomson knew what pitch was coming when he hit the Shot Heard ’Round The World. Gaylord Perry flaunted throwing a spitter, and he sailed into Cooperstown. Players popped amphetamines in the ’70s as if they were Tic-Tacs. And spy-versus-spy-style sign stealing has been going on as long as there have been signs.

But much of it in the old days could be chalked up to gamesmanship. Technology has made it easier and more tempting to cheat, and it’s turned baseball from a sport for romantics to one full of cynics.

It’s too bad. Every time baseball cooks up a so-called “new way to win,’’ all we end up with is a long list of losers.

TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Luke Kuechly
NFL
After 8 NFL seasons, Luke Kuechly retires at age 28 January 14, 2020 | 9:37 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora.
Red Sox
The Red Sox have parted ways with manager Alex Cora January 14, 2020 | 7:33 PM
Two-time Olympian Aly Raisman announced Tuesday that she will not compete in the upcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
2020 Olympics
Aly Raisman reflected on her athletic career in a letter to her 8-year old self January 14, 2020 | 5:19 PM
Marcus Stroman during the game against the Red Sox on May 21, 2019.
Red Sox
MLB pitcher calls Alex Cora's 2019 criticism 'comical in hindsight' January 14, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Boston, MA - 7/28/2018 - Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora watches batting practice. The Boston Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins in the third of a four game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 29Red Sox-Twins, LOID: 8.4.2639724244.
Alex Cora
Just how harsh will Alex Cora's punishment be? Here's what the experts are saying. January 14, 2020 | 2:27 PM
Alex Cora
Timeline: When sign stealing began in Houston under Alex Cora January 14, 2020 | 1:33 PM
A.J. Hinch (left) and Alex Cora (right) were forever linked by Houston's 2017 world championship. Scandal will further connect them.
MLB SIGN-STEALING
Alex Cora's doomed, but baseball's to blame for sign-stealing fiasco January 14, 2020 | 12:44 PM
Alex Cora and Bill Belichick
Red Sox
How the Alex Cora cheating scandal compares to the Patriots’ Spygate January 14, 2020 | 11:05 AM
Brad Marchand on Monday in Philadelphia.
Bruins
What Brad Marchand had to say about his failed shootout attempt January 14, 2020 | 9:55 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 08: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs defends Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 08, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
Grant Williams promises to dye his hair pink if 3 Celtics are named All-Stars January 14, 2020 | 9:35 AM
John McDonnell
NFL
Diversity group calls on NFL to take steps to improve 'abysmal' hiring record January 14, 2020 | 9:13 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Tony Romo in the broadcast booth during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Green Bay, Wis. Romo, the Dallas franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns, will soon call his first Cowboys game as the lead analyst for CBS. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)
FOOTBALL
Tony Romo can see the future. His own is dotted with enormous paychecks. January 14, 2020 | 8:51 AM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half.
NFL
The most and least likely Super Bowl matchups after the divisional round January 14, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand skates by the puck on a shootout attempt in an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
NHL
Brad Marchand overskates puck in shootout, Bruins fall to Flyers January 14, 2020 | 8:20 AM
College Football Playoff
Donald Trump cheered loudly at college football title game January 14, 2020 | 8:15 AM
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
College Football Playoff
Joe Burrow, LSU cap perfect season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title January 14, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy called the Bruins' loss Monday night 'unprofessional.' Here's why. January 14, 2020 | 7:11 AM
Alex Cora
Fired Astros GM Jeff Luhnow takes a shot at Alex Cora in statement January 14, 2020 | 6:00 AM
Carley McCord, center, died in a plane crash in Louisiana last month.
College Football
Fallen journalists honored at LSU-Clemson championship game January 14, 2020 | 2:54 AM
FILE - In this July 2, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch reacts during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, in Denver. Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, and the team was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
MLB
4 questions about the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, answered January 13, 2020 | 10:18 PM
Jaylen Brown (7) outruns Chicago's Tomas Satoransky and Daniel Gafford on a drive to the basket during the first half.
Celtics
Tatum and Brown lead Celtics to 113-101 win over Bulls January 13, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Despite being voted in by fans, Tuukka Rask won't be attending this year's All-Star Game in St. Louis.
Bruins
Why Tuukka Rask is skipping this year's All-Star game January 13, 2020 | 9:25 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora.
Red Sox
Sports Q: What will Alex Cora’s punishment be for the sign-stealing scandal? January 13, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Patriots
Chad Finn: What can the Patriots learn from the divisional round games? January 13, 2020 | 4:44 PM
Hyundai's forthcoming Super Bowl LIV commercial stars Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz.
TV
Hyundai is teasing an extremely Boston-centric Super Bowl ad January 13, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Red Sox
What you need to know about MLB's report into the Astros' sign-stealing — and how it could impact Alex Cora January 13, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch, left, and general manager Jeff Luhnow, right, before Game 2 of a best-of-five American League Division Series baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Houston, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Red Sox
Read MLB’s report on its investigation into Astros’ sign-stealing January 13, 2020 | 3:20 PM
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch speaks during a news Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Houston. The Astros will face the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the baseball American League Championship Series Tuesday Oct. 16 2018.
MLB
Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, general manager Jeff Luhnow January 13, 2020 | 3:20 PM
New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung pulls on a glove while warming up during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Patrick Chung, state of New Hampshire resolve drug possession charges January 13, 2020 | 3:03 PM
Patriots Steelers AFC playoff scenarios
Patriots
David Andrews hopeful about a possible return in 2020 after missing the 2019 season January 13, 2020 | 2:39 PM