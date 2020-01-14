Timeline: When sign stealing began in Houston under Alex Cora

Red Sox manager Alex Cora could be facing a lengthy suspension by Major League Baseball.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s named appeared 11 times in Major League Baseball’s report on Houston’s sign-stealing scheme from 2017, when Cora was the bench coach for the Astros. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Andrew Mahoney
1:33 PM

Red Sox manager Alex Cora could be facing a lengthy suspension by Major League Baseball. Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch for a year for failing to stop a sign-stealing scheme Cora developed as Houston’s bench coach in 2017. The Astros fired both Luhnow and Hinch shortly after the suspensions were announced.

Manfred said he would wait for MLB to finish its investigation of claims the Red Sox engaged in similar activities under Cora’s watch in their run to the 2018 World Series, before handing down a punishment.

Cora’s name appears 11 times in the report issued by Manfred.

Advertisement

Here is a timeline of Cora’s involvement with the scheme:

■  Nov. 15, 2016: Cora hired by the Houston Astros as bench coach.

■  Beginning of the 2017 season: Astros employees in the video replay review room start using the live game feed from the center field camera to decode opposing teams’ sign sequences. Once it was decoded, a player in the video replay room acted as a “runner’’ to relay the information to the dugout.

■ Early in 2017 season: Cora began to call the replay review room to obtain the sign information.

■ Approximately two months into 2017 season: Cora has a video technician install a monitor displaying the center field camera feed just outside the the Astros’ dugout.

■ During 2017 season: Team employees or players would communicate expected pitches by banging a trash can to signal offspeed pitches. Witnesses say the scheme was player driven, and that with the exception of Cora, non-player staff had no involvement in the scheme.

■ Sept. 15, 2017: The Red Sox are fined an undisclosed amount for using an Apple Watch to convey decoded signs to the dugout. Manfred issues a memo to all teams, putting them on notice that “use of electronic equipment to steal signs would be dealt with more severely by my office.’’

Advertisement

■ Oct. 5, 2017: The Astros and Red Sox begin their American League divisional series, which Houston wins 3-1.

Houston won Games 1 and 2 decisively, rolling to 8-2 victories in both games at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 5 and 6. The series became more competitive when the action shifted to Fenway Park, with the Red Sox rolling to a 10-3 win in Game 3 on Oct. 8 before succumbing in Game 4, 5-4 on Oct. 9.

■ Oct. 22, 2017: Red Sox announce a three-year deal for Cora to become their new manager.

■ 2017-18 offseason: Commissioner’s office informs clubs that phones in replay review room and dugout will now be monitored.

■ March 29, 2018: Cora makes his debut as manager of the Red Sox.

■ Oct. 18, 2018: Red Sox beat Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS to advance to the World Series. Houston took Game 1 at Fenway and the Red Sox rebounded to take Game 2. On the road at Minute Maid Park, Boston won three games in a row to advance.

■ Oct. 28, 2018: Cora coaches Red Sox to World Series win over Dodgers.

■ Nov. 12, 2019: The Athletic publishes a report detailing the trash-can scheme, prompting an MLB investigation. The next day, Cora declines to comment on the report to the Globe.

■ Jan. 7, 2020: Major League Baseball announces it will investigate allegations that the Red Sox illegally stole signs in 2018 using the video replay room, following another Athletic report.

■ Jan. 13, 2020: Luhnow and Hinch are suspended, then fired, after commissioner’s report is released.

TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Marcus Stroman during the game against the Red Sox on May 21, 2019.
Red Sox
MLB pitcher calls Alex Cora's 2019 criticism 'comical in hindsight' amid sign-stealing allegations January 14, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Boston, MA - 7/28/2018 - Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora watches batting practice. The Boston Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins in the third of a four game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 29Red Sox-Twins, LOID: 8.4.2639724244.
Alex Cora
Just how harsh will Alex Cora's punishment be? Here's what the experts are saying. January 14, 2020 | 2:27 PM
A.J. Hinch (left) and Alex Cora (right) were forever linked by Houston's 2017 world championship. Scandal will further connect them.
MLB SIGN-STEALING
Alex Cora's doomed, but baseball's to blame for sign-stealing fiasco January 14, 2020 | 12:44 PM
Alex Cora and Bill Belichick
Red Sox
How the Alex Cora cheating scandal compares to the Patriots’ Spygate January 14, 2020 | 11:05 AM
Brad Marchand on Monday in Philadelphia.
Bruins
What Brad Marchand had to say about his failed shootout attempt January 14, 2020 | 9:55 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 08: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs defends Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 08, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
Grant Williams promises to dye his hair pink if 3 Celtics are named All-Stars January 14, 2020 | 9:35 AM
John McDonnell
NFL
Diversity group calls on NFL to take steps to improve 'abysmal' hiring record January 14, 2020 | 9:13 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Tony Romo in the broadcast booth during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Green Bay, Wis. Romo, the Dallas franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns, will soon call his first Cowboys game as the lead analyst for CBS. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)
FOOTBALL
Tony Romo can see the future. His own is dotted with enormous paychecks. January 14, 2020 | 8:51 AM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half.
NFL
The most and least likely Super Bowl matchups after the divisional round January 14, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand skates by the puck on a shootout attempt in an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
NHL
Brad Marchand overskates puck in shootout, Bruins fall to Flyers January 14, 2020 | 8:20 AM
College Football Playoff
Donald Trump cheered loudly at college football title game January 14, 2020 | 8:15 AM
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
College Football Playoff
Joe Burrow, LSU cap perfect season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title January 14, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy called the Bruins' loss Monday night 'unprofessional.' Here's why. January 14, 2020 | 7:11 AM
Alex Cora
Fired Astros GM Jeff Luhnow takes a shot at Alex Cora in statement January 14, 2020 | 6:00 AM
Carley McCord, center, died in a plane crash in Louisiana last month.
College Football
Fallen journalists honored at LSU-Clemson championship game January 14, 2020 | 2:54 AM
FILE - In this July 2, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch reacts during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, in Denver. Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, and the team was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
MLB
4 questions about the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, answered January 13, 2020 | 10:18 PM
Jaylen Brown (7) outruns Chicago's Tomas Satoransky and Daniel Gafford on a drive to the basket during the first half.
Celtics
Tatum and Brown lead Celtics to 113-101 win over Bulls January 13, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Despite being voted in by fans, Tuukka Rask won't be attending this year's All-Star Game in St. Louis.
Bruins
Why Tuukka Rask is skipping this year's All-Star game January 13, 2020 | 9:25 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora.
Red Sox
Sports Q: What will Alex Cora’s punishment be for the sign-stealing scandal? January 13, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Patriots
Chad Finn: What can the Patriots learn from the divisional round games? January 13, 2020 | 4:44 PM
Hyundai's forthcoming Super Bowl LIV commercial stars Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz.
TV
Hyundai is teasing an extremely Boston-centric Super Bowl ad January 13, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Red Sox
What you need to know about MLB's report into the Astros' sign-stealing — and how it could impact Alex Cora January 13, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch, left, and general manager Jeff Luhnow, right, before Game 2 of a best-of-five American League Division Series baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Houston, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Red Sox
Read MLB’s report on its investigation into Astros’ sign-stealing January 13, 2020 | 3:20 PM
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch speaks during a news Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Houston. The Astros will face the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the baseball American League Championship Series Tuesday Oct. 16 2018.
MLB
Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, general manager Jeff Luhnow January 13, 2020 | 3:20 PM
New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung pulls on a glove while warming up during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Patrick Chung, state of New Hampshire resolve drug possession charges January 13, 2020 | 3:03 PM
Patriots Steelers AFC playoff scenarios
Patriots
David Andrews hopeful about a possible return in 2020 after missing the 2019 season January 13, 2020 | 2:39 PM
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch, left, and general manager Jeff Luhnow, right, before Game 2 of a best-of-five American League Division Series baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Houston, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Red Sox
Alex Cora's discipline is expected to be 'harsh' after Astros fire manager and GM January 13, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Oddsmakers are predicting Tom Brady to be back with the Patriots in 2020.
Patriots
5 Patriots-focused takeaways from the NFL divisional round January 13, 2020 | 1:38 PM
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence runs in for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
College Football Playoff
Everything to know about tonight's college football national championship January 13, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Josh McDaniels with the Patriots in 2019.
Patriots
NFL insiders explained why the Browns reportedly didn't hire Josh McDaniels January 13, 2020 | 9:52 AM