For Red Sox, good times never seemed so brief

Not that long ago, the Red Sox appeared built to endure any challenge within reason.

Mookie Betts (left) and Christian Vazquez shared a celebratory moment during Game 5 of the 2018 World Series. –file/jim davis
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
12:26 PM

COMMENTARY

Not that long ago, the Red Sox appeared built to endure any challenge within reason.

It was just 445 days ago — or just one year, two months, and 19 days — that they had established a new glorious status: 2018 World Series champions.

The scene on the clinching night of Oct. 28, 2018, at bucolic Dodger Stadium, where the Red Sox secured their fourth World Series title since 2004, was one of champagne-fueled assurance that the good times were here, and they were going to last.

David Price, who should have been the World Series Most Valuable Player, was defiant in his redemption, but occasionally let a smile sneak through the practiced stoicism.

Advertisement

Chris Sale, who blew away Red Sox nemesis Manny Machado to punctuate the series, whooped and hollered at anyone within range, his arms constantly raised, seemingly 11 feet high in celebration.

Mookie Betts, who had established himself as the best player in baseball among those whose surname is not a fish, embraced David Ortiz, the man who changed history with clutch performance after clutch performance as a player and now watched as a proud Papi.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, the architect, grinned and shook hands with anyone within an arm’s length, then grinned some more.

And Alex Cora embraced family members and players with equal vigor, a champion in his first season as manager.

Four hundred and 45 days ago. One year, two months, and 19 days. That’s practically yesterday in baseball. And yet since then, so much about the Red Sox has changed for the worse in ways we never could have fathomed then.

Dombrowski was fired in September after that World Series hangover refused to fade, with ownership deciding his stars-and-scrubs approach to roster-building wasn’t the ideal direction for the franchise. We learned in the season’s final meaningless days from owner John Henry (who also owns the Globe) that the franchise intended to reset the luxury tax penalties by getting under the $208 million threshold. In late October, Chaim Bloom, who had played a relevant role in the Tampa Bay Rays’ knack for finding cheap roster solutions that performed well, was hired to succeed Dombrowski, a stylistic opposite if there ever was one.

Advertisement

We’ve spent the offseason enduring rumors that the Red Sox would consider moving Betts, a free-agent-to-be, if it meant getting Price’s remaining $96 million off the books at the same time. No significant trades have happened, unless you’re some kind of weirdo Austin Brice fanatic. Jose Peraza and Martin Perez have been the big free agent signings. Brock Holt, good at his job and the kind of goodwill ambassador franchise could use right now, remains in free agent limbo.

The offseason went from uninspiring to downright lousy earlier this week with the news that Cora had been one of the masterminds of the Astros’ sign-stealing schemes while he was the bench coach for the 2017 champs. The punishments hammered down on Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch — a ban from spring training through the end of the season — suggested that Cora was in for a massive suspension, especially since his Red Sox were being investigated for a sign-stealing scheme of their own.

When Luhnow and Hinch were fired in Houston, it seemed a matter of time before Cora lost his job, too. Tuesday night at 7:36,
news came via press release from the Red Sox that he and the franchise had “mutually parted ways.’’

Cora’s Red Sox career began with 119 wins, a championship, and logical suggestions that he was the franchise’s best manager since Terry Francona. It ends with him as the common thread in a scandal that has damaged two organizations and tainted two World Series championships. It’s confirmed right there in big type on the front page, a topic on every sports and news channel in the country, and it’s still hard to comprehend how it came to this.

Advertisement

The instinct is to refer to the Red Sox as a mess. But that doesn’t do their situation justice. They’ve fallen so far, so fast, that right now it’s hard to envision where and how they pick themselves up.

Spring training begins Feb. 12. As of Wednesday morning, the Sox don’t have a manager. It’s not exactly ideal to be looking for the new leader of a ball club less than a month before camp opens, and it’s not as if there’s an endless pool of candidates.

We don’t know whether those on the current coaching staff — including bench coach Ron Roenicke — will be part of the fallout, or whether they’re candidates. There are old-school managers without work, such as the great Bruce Bochy, but they may not be copacetic with Bloom’s analytic approach.

Red Sox fans love to cite Mike Lowell and Jason Varitek as potential managers, and either might tempt management as a face-saving, appease-the-fans move, but would either want to step into this maelstrom as a managerial novice?

And what about Bloom? His task as the first-time leader of an organization was already tough enough with the quest to get below the luxury-tax threshold. Now he has to find a manager — one to replace someone who was very popular within the organization and had a huge positive impact on the likes of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers — all while navigating the trade market and deciding whether to part ways with Betts, arguably the most complete player the Red Sox have developed in the draft era.

Bloom is very smart, of course, and he seems a positive fellow by nature, but the calculus of all of this has to be daunting — and we haven’t even considered the effects of potential further punishment on the organization, such as the probable loss of draft picks.

Do further consequences make it more likely that the Red Sox will trade current stars for prospects, and perhaps go full rebuild two years after winning 108 games in the regular season? Or do they hope the Betts-Bogaerts-Devers core is enough for the team to overcome on the field this lousy winter of disarray away from it?

As it turns out, those champions crowned just 445 days ago were not built to last. The good times ended so quickly that right now it’s hard to tell how exactly they should go about beginning again.

TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Red Sox
Watch live: Red Sox leadership to address Alex Cora's removal January 15, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher believes Antonio Brown needs help.
NFL
Here are the 15 inductees to this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class January 15, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Celtics
7 of your questions about the Celtics, answered January 15, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Rob Gronkowski in 2019, following his retirement from the NFL.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski made a prescient Twitter joke following Luke Kuechly's retirement announcement January 15, 2020 | 9:36 AM
Boston, MA - 6/08/2019 - (6th inning) Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (10) lets loose with a howl as he gets Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) to pop out for the third out in the top of the sixth inning. The Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of a day/night double header at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Pete Abraham, Topic: 09Red Sox-Rays, LOID: 8.5.1442150868.
Red Sox
The futures of Mookie Betts and Brock Holt, according to David Price January 15, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, left, of Russia, reaches for the puck next to Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' scary loss to Columbus January 15, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, right, of Latvia, stops a shot from Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle, left, during the second period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Bruins
Blue Jackets shut out Bruins, 3-0 January 14, 2020 | 10:23 PM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Baseball’s authenticity takes another hit, and its loyal fans suffer January 14, 2020 | 10:00 PM
Luke Kuechly
NFL
After 8 NFL seasons, Luke Kuechly retires at age 28 January 14, 2020 | 9:37 PM
Bruins
Tuukka Rask concussed in Bruins' loss to Blue Jackets January 14, 2020 | 9:31 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora.
Red Sox
The Red Sox have parted ways with manager Alex Cora January 14, 2020 | 7:33 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel works against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game, in Baltimore. It’s taken first-time head coach Mike Vrabel two seasons, but the hands’ on former linebacker with three Super Bowl rings himself has them a win away from the franchise’s second Super Bowl berth. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
NFL
The Titans took a gamble hiring on Mike Vrabel. The decision is close to paying off January 14, 2020 | 6:58 PM
Diana Taurasi
WNBA
WNBA player salaries could triple under 'innovative' new contract January 14, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Two-time Olympian Aly Raisman announced Tuesday that she will not compete in the upcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
2020 Olympics
Aly Raisman reflected on her athletic career in a letter to her 8-year old self January 14, 2020 | 5:19 PM
Marcus Stroman during the game against the Red Sox on May 21, 2019.
Red Sox
MLB pitcher calls Alex Cora's 2019 criticism 'comical in hindsight' January 14, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Boston, MA - 7/28/2018 - Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora watches batting practice. The Boston Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins in the third of a four game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 29Red Sox-Twins, LOID: 8.4.2639724244.
Alex Cora
Just how harsh will Alex Cora's punishment be? Here's what the experts are saying. January 14, 2020 | 2:27 PM
Alex Cora
Timeline: When sign stealing began in Houston under Alex Cora January 14, 2020 | 1:33 PM
A.J. Hinch (left) and Alex Cora (right) were forever linked by Houston's 2017 world championship. Scandal will further connect them.
MLB SIGN-STEALING
Alex Cora's doomed, but baseball's to blame for sign-stealing fiasco January 14, 2020 | 12:44 PM
Alex Cora and Bill Belichick
Red Sox
How the Alex Cora cheating scandal compares to the Patriots’ Spygate January 14, 2020 | 11:05 AM
Brad Marchand on Monday in Philadelphia.
Bruins
What Brad Marchand had to say about his failed shootout attempt January 14, 2020 | 9:55 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 08: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs defends Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 08, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
Grant Williams promises to dye his hair pink if 3 Celtics are named All-Stars January 14, 2020 | 9:35 AM
John McDonnell
NFL
Diversity group calls on NFL to take steps to improve 'abysmal' hiring record January 14, 2020 | 9:13 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Tony Romo in the broadcast booth during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Green Bay, Wis. Romo, the Dallas franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns, will soon call his first Cowboys game as the lead analyst for CBS. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)
FOOTBALL
Tony Romo can see the future. His own is dotted with enormous paychecks. January 14, 2020 | 8:51 AM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half.
NFL
The most and least likely Super Bowl matchups after the divisional round January 14, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand skates by the puck on a shootout attempt in an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
NHL
Brad Marchand overskates puck in shootout, Bruins fall to Flyers January 14, 2020 | 8:20 AM
College Football Playoff
Donald Trump cheered loudly at college football title game January 14, 2020 | 8:15 AM
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
College Football Playoff
Joe Burrow, LSU cap perfect season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title January 14, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy called the Bruins' loss Monday night 'unprofessional.' Here's why. January 14, 2020 | 7:11 AM
Alex Cora
Fired Astros GM Jeff Luhnow takes a shot at Alex Cora in statement January 14, 2020 | 6:00 AM
Carley McCord, center, died in a plane crash in Louisiana last month.
College Football
Fallen journalists honored at LSU-Clemson championship game January 14, 2020 | 2:54 AM