Catherine Varitek weighs in on the possibility of her husband becoming the Red Sox’ next manager

Boston, MA - 11/1/2019 - Catherine Varitek, right, jokes around with her husband, Jason Variety, during the red carpet event prior to the Pedro Martinez Foundation Gala at Mandarin Oriental in Boston, Mass. on Friday, Nov. 1. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: MartinezGala
Catherine Varitek jokes around with her husband, Jason Varitek, during the red carpet event prior to the Pedro Martinez Foundation Gala at Mandarin Oriental on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. –Nic Antaya for The Globe
If former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek becomes the organization’s next manager, his wife Catherine says she’ll be “more than OK with it.”

In response to a question on Twitter Thursday morning, Catherine expressed her unwavering support for her husband should the Red Sox hire him to replace Alex Cora. She also, however, raised a point of concern.

“I just wonder what could happen to his legacy here..” Catherine wrote.

The Red Sox are scrambling to find a new manager after the organization mutually parted ways with Cora as a result of his involvement in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Varitek is among the popular names to surface as a potential candidate, though Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Wednesday the search is in the early stages.

A fan favorite, Varitek spent all 15 seasons of his MLB career with the Red Sox and was a member of both the 2004 and 2007 World Series title squads. In December 2004, he was named team captain, a post he held until he retired in 2011. In September 2012, Ben Cherington, the team’s general manager at the time, announced Varitek had been named special assistant to the general manager.

He currently holds that same role for Bloom, who was hired in October after president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski had been fired. Among Varitek’s responsibilities are assisting with personnel decisions and mentoring young players. Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy indicated Wednesday that the organization is interested in expanding Varitek’s position.

“It’s not appropriate to talk about specific managerial candidates, but Jason is a beloved not only alum but member of our organization,” Kennedy said. “Our hope and desire has been for him to continue to take on more and more of a role as he develops the next stage of his baseball career.”

Catherine and Jason married in November 2011 and have one child, a seven-year-old daughter named Liv, together. The couple resides in Hingham.

