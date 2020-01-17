How Red Sox players are reacting to Alex Cora’s departure

Michael Chavis found out the news on Twitter.

Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox players are reacting to the news of Alex Cora's departure, which was announced Tuesday. –Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Red Sox players are beginning to share their reactions to the news of Alex Cora’s departure from the team, which broke Tuesday.

Michael Chavis found out the news when he was scrolling through Twitter, MassLive reported. But after seeing his manager’s name caught up in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, then learning that Houston’s general manager and manager were let go, Chavis wasn’t surprised.

“The initial reaction was kind of offset because of everything leading up to it,” Chavis said Thursday. “And all the speculation and everything going on with the Astros as well. So I can’t really say what my initial reaction was.”

Chavis said he texted Cora when he heard the news to thank him for his rookie season.

“Alex has been so genuine and kind to me,” Chavis said. “It was my first time in the big leagues, obviously, and I was trying to learn as much as I can. I was nervous. He did a very good job of making me comfortable.”

Eduardo Rodriguez posted his reaction on Instagram, in English and Spanish, with a photo of himself and Cora during the 2018 World Series championship parade and the hashtag “#familyforever.”

My brother, more than my manager, you were a friend, a pana and advisor during these two years, I learned a lot from you, thank you for everything, thanks for those ear pulls as we say in Venezuela that were part of everything I learned from you. I wish you the best in the world from now on for you and your family

 

Catcher Christian Vasquez also used Instagram to share his thoughts, posting a photo to his story of Cora aiding Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico. He referred to the manager as his “big brother.”

Christian Vasquez shared his reaction to Alex Cora’s departure on Instagram. —Christian Vasquez / Instagram

At Fenway Park Thursday, Xander Bogaerts was emotional in talking about his former manager, reported MLB.com.

“I think he helped me get to the other level that I was trying to reach,” the shortstop said. “I’m very thankful for him. When he came over here, he just pushed all of us to heights that we obviously wanted to reach.”

Bogaerts said he also found out about the news online, when an unnamed teammate “posted a sad emoji.”

“It was hard because knowing the team we have and everything we had going on was pretty special,” Bogaerts said. “And with him in charge, it was obviously great. It’s unfortunate he’s not going to be with us. He’ll be dearly missed for sure.”

As the Red Sox seek a new manager with less than a month before spring training begins, Bogaerts is looking for one qualification in whoever takes over – “someone like Cora.”

“First year, he came in and won,” Bogaerts said. “Everything seemed so easy. Last year, we had some rough stretches. We still ended the season over .500. That’s not where we wanted to be, but he did a great job with us. It’s hard managing 25 guys, keeping them all on the same page. Not letting that clubhouse break apart is something that’s not easy to do.”

