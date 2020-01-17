WEEI shortens cast working with Joe Castiglione on Red Sox broadcasts in 2020

Castiglione will be joined by three primary broadcasters this season: Will Flemming, Sean McDonough, and Lou Merloni.

Joe Castiglione will continue his play-by-play duties for the Red Sox in 2020, but with a smaller cast of revolving partners. –file
WEEI has shortened its rotation for its Red Sox radio broadcast team this season, and it should be a winning one.

The station and parent company Entercom Communications announced Friday that longtime play-by-play broadcaster Joe Castiglione will be joined by three primary broadcasters this season: Will Flemming, Sean McDonough, and Lou Merloni.

All three were part of the much larger rotating cast the station used last season, when the likes of Chris Berman, Mario Impemba, and Josh Lewin were among those that called games alongside Castiglione.

Flemming, Merloni, and particularly McDonough, the former television voice of the Red Sox who called approximately 30 games last year, were high among the best in last year’s crew, which generally worked well in a given game but left much to desire in terms of series-to-series consistency on the broadcast.

Flemming returns for his second season with the WEEI Red Sox Radio Network. He often served as the studio host during last season’s broadcasts, but worked well in particular in three-man booths with Castiglione and McDonough. He is the former voice of the PawSox.

McDonough, one of the most accomplished play-by-play voices of his generation, currently calls college basketball and football games for ESPN. He was a television voice of the Red Sox from 1988-2004. His return to calling Red Sox games last season on WEEI was extremely well-received and brought levity to the broadcasts.

Merloni, a host of WEEI’s afternoon drive “OMF’’ program, began calling Red Sox games on the radio in 2013.

Castiglione, entering his 38th season, has called more than 6,000 Red Sox games and was a finalist for the Ford Frick Award this year by the Baseball Hall of Fame.

WEEI did not announce how many games each of the broadcasters will be calling.

Jon “Boog’’ Sciambi and Dave O’ Brien will also call select games this season.

