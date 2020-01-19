Where Roger Clemens and Manny Ramirez stand in the last weekend of Hall of Fame voting

Clemens is on the cusp of the 75 percent mark.

Roger Clemens has three cracks left at the Hall of Fame.
Roger Clemens has three cracks left at the Hall of Fame. –Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
12:13 PM

The Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be announced on Tuesday at 3 p.m., and former Red Sox stars Roger Clemens and Manny Ramirez are vying for inclusion into Cooperstown.

As of Sunday afternoon, where does the duo stand in the voting polls?

According to Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame vote tracker, 41.5 percent of the ballots have been made public so far, and Clemens is awfully close to the 75 percent threshold necessary to make the Hall.

The right-handed pitcher, whose seven Cy Young awards is the most in MLB history, currently has 72.5 percent of votes as of Sunday. Clemens is on the ballot for the eighth time, which means this is one of three chances he has left to be inducted.

Advertisement

As for Ramirez, his odds are looking like a long shot for 2020. In his fourth year on the ballot, the right-handed hitter has 33.3 percent of votes, putting him 11th in total votes behind players like Todd Helton, Billy Wagner, and Gary Sheffield.

Of course, Clemens and Ramirez have both been linked to performance enhancing drug use, which has swayed voters.

“If our friend Manny had just done what he’d done — by which I mean compile numbers that rank him among the greatest right-handed hitters who ever stepped into a batter’s box — in that first era, I’d vote for him, for exactly the same reasons I vote for Bonds and Clemens,” The Athletic’s Jayson Stark wrote. “But that isn’t Manny’s story. He didn’t merely get himself suspended twice in that second era. He racked up more PED suspensions than everyone else on this ballot combined. So … no check for him!”

Clemens and Bonds have been closely linked in their Hall of Fame pursuits, and Bonds currently has 73.7 percent of votes. Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, and Curt Schilling are the only players above 75 percent as of Sunday.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB Baseball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
BEN VOLIN | SUNDAY FOOTBALL NOTES
Everything you need to know about the conference championship games January 19, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Quarterback Tom Brady may or may not be a member of the Patriots next season.
NFL
Key NFL offseason dates, and how they affect Tom Brady and the Patriots January 19, 2020 | 11:34 AM
Sports News
Conor McGregor blasts Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return January 19, 2020 | 3:30 AM
Serbia's Novak Djokovic takes a drink during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia,
Tennis
2019 champ Novak Djokovic eyes 5th post-30 Slam title in Australia January 19, 2020 | 2:19 AM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart shoots a 3-point shot over Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric.
Celtics
Celtics fall to Suns despite franchise-record 11 3-pointers from Marcus Smart January 18, 2020 | 10:43 PM
Curt Schilling could make the Hall of Fame in 2020.
MLB
What baseball writers are saying about Curt Schilling's Hall of Fame chances January 18, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Former Cincinnati Reds player and manager Pete Rose speaks during a press conference where it was announced that he will be inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in Cincinnati. Rose says cheating on the field is bad for the game, and the one thing he never did with his bets is change the outcome of a game.
MLB
Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete Rose January 18, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helped the San Francisco 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
How Bay Area media has covered Jimmy Garoppolo January 18, 2020 | 10:16 AM
The Houston Astros used video to steal signs on their way to a World Series title in 2017.
MLB
Technology throws a curveball to a sport built on cheating. Or gamesmanship? January 17, 2020 | 11:09 PM
Jason Garrett is now with the New York Giants.
NFL
New York Giants hire Jason Garrett as OC, Patrick Graham as DC January 17, 2020 | 10:45 PM
Former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek appeared to a fan favorite potential candidate for filling the team's vacant manager position.
Red Sox Manager
Red Sox fans chant they want Jason Varitek hired as manager January 17, 2020 | 10:29 PM
Jayson Tatum's jersey is the fourth-best selling jersey in the league.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker among the NBA's top-selling jerseys January 17, 2020 | 9:16 PM
Red Sox
WEEI shortens cast working with Joe Castiglione on Red Sox broadcasts in 2020 January 17, 2020 | 6:21 PM
Ben Watson
Patriots
Ben Watson reveals he played with a torn Achilles this past season January 17, 2020 | 5:48 PM
Adam Silver
NBA
NBA pushes back plans for April vote on schedule changes January 17, 2020 | 5:33 PM
Matt Hall will be added to the Red Sox 40-man roster.
Red Sox
Red Sox acquire pitcher Matt Hall from Tigers January 17, 2020 | 4:49 PM
Foxborough, MA - 1/25/2019 - New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) at today's media availability at New England Patriots practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 26Patriots, LOID: 8.5.213616483.
Patriots
Jason McCourty says he had offseason surgery January 17, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Bruins
Bruins waive veteran forward David Backes January 17, 2020 | 12:19 PM
MLB
Alyssa Nakken makes history as first female coach in MLB January 17, 2020 | 11:55 AM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 22: Offensive lineman Ryan O'Callaghan #68 of the New England Patriots blocks against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on October 22, 2006 in Orchard Park, New York. The Patriots defeated the Bills 28-6. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
Aaron Hernandez
Why former Patriot Ryan O'Callaghan chose to participate in the Aaron Hernandez documentary January 17, 2020 | 11:29 AM
MLB
Chad Finn: Jessica Mendoza’s comments about MLB investigation were off base January 17, 2020 | 11:23 AM
CBS football analyst Tony Romo walks across the field during warm ups before an NFL football game.
Media
Chad Finn: Tony Romo may be one of the most coveted free agents in football this offseason January 17, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Alex Cora
How Red Sox players are reacting to Alex Cora's departure January 17, 2020 | 10:05 AM
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 17: Head Coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans talks with Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots before a week two preseason game at Nissan Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Patriots
Mike Vrabel credited his 'good friend Tom Brady' for providing a Titans nickname January 17, 2020 | 9:49 AM
The Patriots released Antonio Brown on Friday, Sept. 20.
NFL
Antonio Brown's agent files paperwork to sever relationship with star wide receiver January 17, 2020 | 8:14 AM
St. Louis, MO - May 6, 2018 - Busch Stadium: Jessica Mendoza in the booth during a Sunday Night Baseball game
Sign-stealing
ESPN's Jessica Mendoza: Mike Fiers should have gone to MLB, not reporter January 17, 2020 | 8:05 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did his pregame yell before the game. The New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Dec. 8, 2019. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Tom Brady is the most dominant player in AFC championship history January 17, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Torey Krug and Patric Hornqvist dropped the gloves during the second period of the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Penguins January 17, 2020 | 6:52 AM
Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe is fouled by Boston Celtics' Semi Ojeleye during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks hold off Celtics, 128-123 January 17, 2020 | 1:37 AM
Patrice Bergeron congratulates goaltender Jaroslav Halak after beating the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night.
Bruins
Bergeron scores 20th, Bruins beat Penguins 4-1 January 16, 2020 | 10:48 PM