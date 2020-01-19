Where Roger Clemens and Manny Ramirez stand in the last weekend of Hall of Fame voting

The Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be announced on Tuesday at 3 p.m., and former Red Sox stars Roger Clemens and Manny Ramirez are vying for inclusion into Cooperstown.

As of Sunday afternoon, where does the duo stand in the voting polls?

According to Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame vote tracker, 41.5 percent of the ballots have been made public so far, and Clemens is awfully close to the 75 percent threshold necessary to make the Hall.

The right-handed pitcher, whose seven Cy Young awards is the most in MLB history, currently has 72.5 percent of votes as of Sunday. Clemens is on the ballot for the eighth time, which means this is one of three chances he has left to be inducted.

As for Ramirez, his odds are looking like a long shot for 2020. In his fourth year on the ballot, the right-handed hitter has 33.3 percent of votes, putting him 11th in total votes behind players like Todd Helton, Billy Wagner, and Gary Sheffield.

Of course, Clemens and Ramirez have both been linked to performance enhancing drug use, which has swayed voters.

“If our friend Manny had just done what he’d done — by which I mean compile numbers that rank him among the greatest right-handed hitters who ever stepped into a batter’s box — in that first era, I’d vote for him, for exactly the same reasons I vote for Bonds and Clemens,” The Athletic’s Jayson Stark wrote. “But that isn’t Manny’s story. He didn’t merely get himself suspended twice in that second era. He racked up more PED suspensions than everyone else on this ballot combined. So … no check for him!”

Clemens and Bonds have been closely linked in their Hall of Fame pursuits, and Bonds currently has 73.7 percent of votes. Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, and Curt Schilling are the only players above 75 percent as of Sunday.