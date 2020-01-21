Dustin Pedroia suffers significant setback in left knee

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is again contemplating his future after what a major league source said was a significant setback with his left knee.

Pedroia, 36, is discussing his options with his family, according to the Sox and his agents. It is not expected that he would be ready to participate in spring training, if at all this season.

The Red Sox were not counting on Pedroia being able to play, but were supportive of his latest comeback attempt after five surgeries on his knee from 2016-19.