Is this the year Curt Schilling makes it to the Hall of Fame?

Could this be the year Curt Schilling gets elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame? He’ll find out when the voting is announced Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Five of the six Globe writers who cast ballots included Schilling’s name in 2020.

The big righty has been inching closer in recent years. Last year, he was fifth on the ballot, finishing behind Mariano Rivera, Edgar Martinez, Roy Halladay, and Mike Mussina, all of whom were selected. He appeared on 259 of 425 ballots to finish with 60.9 percent. It was his greatest showing of the seven times he has been on the ballot, but still well-short of the 75 percent needed to get elected.

Here is how he fared in the first six years of his eligibility, with where he finished on the ballot, how many votes he received, and who was selected.

2018: 9th 216 of 410 votes (51.2%). Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome, and Trevor Hoffman.

2017: 10th, 199 of 442 (45%). Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, and Ivan Rodriguez.

2016: 6th, 230 of 437 (52.3%). Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Piazza.

2015: 8th, 215 of 549 (39.2%). Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, John Smoltz, and Craig Biggio.

2014: 12th, 167 of 571 (29.2%). Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and Frank Thomas.

2013: 7th, 221 of 569 ballots (38.8%). No one voted in.

Schilling went 216-146 with a 3.46 ERA in 20 seasons, including 53-29 and a 3.95 ERA in four seasons with the Red Sox. But he saved his best for the postseason, going 11-2 with a 2.23 ERA. His teams appeared in four World Series, in which he went 4-1 with a 2.06 ERA.

As long as he garners at least five percent, Schilling will remain on the ballot until 2023.