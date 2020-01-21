Morning sports update: Here’s what the Red Sox are reportedly asking for in a Mookie Betts trade

Any possible deal involving Betts would reportedly include David Price or Nathan Eovaldi.

Mookie Betts in August, 2019.
Mookie Betts in August, 2019. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
9:46 AM

The Celtics brushed aside the Lakers at TD Garden on Monday night, 139-107. Boston shot 16 of 34 (47.1 percent) from 3-point range to help get Kemba Walker a first career win against LeBron James.

In Boston, the Pride defeated the Metropolitan Riveters 5-3 at Warrior Arena to move to 19-0-0 on the season.

Today, the Bruins face the Golden Knights at TD Garden. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

What the Red Sox want for Mookie Betts: While it doesn’t appear that the Red Sox are on the verge of trading star outfielder Mookie Betts, there is reportedly an established asking price.

Advertisement

According to ESPN baseball insider Buster Olney, Red Sox chief of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has outlined what he wants from any team trying to trade for the 27-year-old Betts, who is heading into the final year of his contract.

A prerequisite for any trade, as Olney noted, is that a team be willing to take David Price (or Nathan Eovaldi) in the deal along with most, if not all, of the player’s salary ($96 million in Price’s case). That goes along with paying Betts the $27 million he’s owed in 2020.

On top of that, Boston also wants “two high-end prospects to front the deal.”

“It may be that the Red Sox never find the kind of offer they seek,” added Olney. “But Bloom has months to let this play out: Rival execs believe that Betts’s trade value really won’t drop between now and the July 31 trade deadline.”

Trivia: The Celtics currently have three players averaging at least 20 points per game. When was the last time Boston had multiple players average at least 20 points per game in a season, and who were they?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: It was two players, and it came during a season that ended with a second consecutive playoff loss to an opponent that had Brian Scalabrine on its roster.

Advertisement

More from Boston.com:

Some stats: Celtics center Vincent Poirier made the first NBA 3-point shot of his career on Monday night against the Lakers. It was also the first NBA attempt at a three from the Frenchman, who is in his rookie season. The 26-year-old quickly attempted a second three, but missed.

According to stats from Basketball Reference, it’s only the second three that Poirier has made as a professional. The first occurred during a Spanish league game in 2019, when Poirier’s Baskonia defeated San Pablo Burgos 87-79.

David Ortiz with Snoop Dogg at the Celtics game on Monday:

Rob Lowe made fun of his own hat that drew attention during the NFC Championship:

On this day: In 1994, Robert Kraft was announced as the next owner of the Patriots. Kraft paid $172 million for the team, helping prevent other potential owners from moving the franchise to another city. At the time, the sum was seen as outlandish to pay for an NFL backwater.

The Patriots, according to data from Financial World in 1991, were valued to be worth just $100 million. The ensuing years leading up to Kraft’s purchase in 1994 did nothing to increase the franchise’s valuation with three more losing seasons.

Yet Kraft’s commitment and foresight paid off. Since taking over as owner, New England has become a model franchise. Not only has the team won six Super Bowls with a seemingly impossible .700 winning percentage — made more remarkable given that Kraft’s first season coincided with the introduction of the NFL salary cap — but the Patriots’ valuation in 2019 was $3.8 billion.

Advertisement

Daily highlight: What else could it be but Jaylen Brown’s monstrous dunk on LeBron James?

Trivia answer: Antoine Walker and Paul Pierce (2002-2003)

TOPICS: Red Sox Mookie Betts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/3/2017 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up his jersey before the start of Red Sox Pirates during Opening Day at Fenway Park. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
NFL
Patrick Mahomes passed Tom Brady as the top-selling player in the NFL January 21, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Kemba Walker scored 20 points in the Celtics' win over the Lakers on Monday night.
Celtics
What Kemba Walker said about his first win against LeBron James January 21, 2020 | 6:50 AM
Boston MA 1/20/20 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) making a three point basket over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during fourth quarter NBA action at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
10 notes and observations from the Celtics' impressive blowout of the Lakers January 21, 2020 | 12:55 AM
LeBron James Jr and Sierra Canyon were a sight to see at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, MA
Hoophall Classic
Inside LeBron James Jr.'s visit to Springfield for the Hoophall Classic January 20, 2020 | 11:55 PM
Kemba Walker scored 20 points in the Celtics' win over the Lakers on Monday.
Celtics
Kemba Walker beats LeBron for 1st time, Celtics top Lakers 139-107 January 20, 2020 | 10:26 PM
Jaylen Brown might have had the most impressive dunk of his career on Monday night.
Celtics
Watch Jaylen Brown's dunk on LeBron James January 20, 2020 | 10:08 PM
Former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates the 49ers' win in the NFC Championship Game.
Patriots
Here's how all the ex-Patriots fared in the playoffs this weekend January 20, 2020 | 7:02 PM
LEBRON
LeBron James, in town for Celtics-Lakers, detours to Springfield to catch son’s game January 20, 2020 | 5:49 PM
Bruins
How the Bruins plan to spend their upcoming 'bye week' January 20, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Celtics
Celtics and Lakers should be pretty much at full strength January 20, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Quarterback Tom Brady may or may not be a member of the Patriots next season.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady 'open-minded' about the future as Raiders, Chargers speculation begins January 20, 2020 | 10:43 AM
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half.
NFC Championship
Mostert carries 49ers to Super Bowl with 37-20 win vs Packers January 19, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Pittsburgh's Bryan Rust, left, celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal during the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways: Bruins blow another multi-goal lead in loss to Penguins January 19, 2020 | 9:09 PM
Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first half.
AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes lifts Chiefs to the Super Bowl with win over Titans January 19, 2020 | 6:46 PM
Jaroslav Halak keeps the puck out of the net as Pittsburgh's Teddy Blueger and Brandon Tanev look for a rebound during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins give up 3-0 lead, lose to Penguins 4-3 January 19, 2020 | 4:51 PM
J.D. Martinez opted into his contract with the Red Sox for 2020.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez said MLB investigation will show 'nothing going on' with Red Sox January 19, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Avery Bradley reacts after hitting a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bradley will take on the Celtics, his former team, on Monday.
Celtics-Lakers
Why Boston still feels like 'home' to Avery Bradley January 19, 2020 | 2:34 PM
Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jarrett Stidham warm up before a game.
Patriots
What Jarrett Stidham had to say about backing up Tom Brady January 19, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Roger Clemens has three cracks left at the Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
Where Roger Clemens and Manny Ramirez stand in the last weekend of Hall of Fame voting January 19, 2020 | 12:13 PM
BEN VOLIN | SUNDAY FOOTBALL NOTES
Everything you need to know about the conference championship games January 19, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Quarterback Tom Brady may or may not be a member of the Patriots next season.
NFL
Key NFL offseason dates, and how they affect Tom Brady and the Patriots January 19, 2020 | 11:34 AM
Sports News
Conor McGregor blasts Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return January 19, 2020 | 3:30 AM
Serbia's Novak Djokovic takes a drink during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia,
Tennis
2019 champ Novak Djokovic eyes 5th post-30 Slam title in Australia January 19, 2020 | 2:19 AM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart shoots a 3-point shot over Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric.
Celtics
Celtics fall to Suns despite franchise-record 11 3-pointers from Marcus Smart January 18, 2020 | 10:43 PM
Curt Schilling could make the Hall of Fame in 2020.
MLB
What baseball writers are saying about Curt Schilling's Hall of Fame chances January 18, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Former Cincinnati Reds player and manager Pete Rose speaks during a press conference where it was announced that he will be inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in Cincinnati. Rose says cheating on the field is bad for the game, and the one thing he never did with his bets is change the outcome of a game.
MLB
Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete Rose January 18, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helped the San Francisco 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
How Bay Area media has covered Jimmy Garoppolo January 18, 2020 | 10:16 AM
The Houston Astros used video to steal signs on their way to a World Series title in 2017.
MLB
Technology throws a curveball to a sport built on cheating. Or gamesmanship? January 17, 2020 | 11:09 PM
Jason Garrett is now with the New York Giants.
NFL
New York Giants hire Jason Garrett as OC, Patrick Graham as DC January 17, 2020 | 10:45 PM
Former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek appeared to a fan favorite potential candidate for filling the team's vacant manager position.
Red Sox Manager
Red Sox fans chant they want Jason Varitek hired as manager January 17, 2020 | 10:29 PM