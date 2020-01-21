Red Sox trade righthander Travis Lakins to Cubs

Travis Lakins was selected in the sixth round of the 2015 draft by the Red Sox. –Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
By
Andrew Mahoney
January 21, 2020

The Red Sox traded righthander Travis Lakins to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The team also outrighted lefthander Bobby Poyner to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced the moves on Tuesday.

Lakins, 25, was designated for assignment on Friday. He made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2019, posting a 3.86 ERA in 16 games (three starts). He allowed only one home run to 102 batters faced during his major league appearances.

Poyner, 27, made 13 relief appearances for the Sox last season. He also pitched in 43 games for Pawtucket, posting a 3.77 ERA with 26 scoreless outings. Poyner made his major league debut in 2018, going 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA. In 33 career appearances with the Sox, he has held major league lefthanded hitters to a .184 batting average (7-for-38) without allowing a home run, while issuing three walks and striking out 10.

