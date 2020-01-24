Could Alex Cora return to broadcasting, taking the Alex Rodriguez path to redemption?

Cora was an analyst for ESPN before his coaching career.

Alex Cora was hired by ESPN in February 2013 as a multiplatform baseball analyst who contributed to ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Radio. –ESPN PHOTO
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
4:51 PM

Alex Cora already has paid a significant price for his leading role in Major League Baseball’s latest ethical quagmire, with the Red Sox parting ways with him as manager shortly after he was identified as a mastermind of the 2017 Astros’ sign-stealing scheme during his only season as their bench coach.

Further consequences are still to come. We don’t know the details of his role in the Red Sox’ own alleged sign thievery, or what his ultimate punishment will be from the league. All we know is that his transgressions are going to cost him a place in the game that he loves, the game that has been his livelihood, and the punishment will probably be painfully steep.

Advertisement

When the time presumably comes for Cora to try to reestablish his reputation and image and get back in the game, it would not be a surprise, nor would it be unprecedented, for him to begin that process with a role on television.

Cora has worked in television before. He was hired by ESPN in February 2013 as a multiplatform baseball analyst who contributed to ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Radio. He was most often seen on the late-night edition of “Baseball Tonight,’’ back when ESPN produced about 400 editions of that program in a year. While Cora wasn’t hitting in the heart of the lineup on “Baseball Tonight’’ — he appeared on about 35 shows in his first season — he made an excellent impression on his colleagues and bosses.

“I knew Alex not only as someone who was a great baseball guy, but also extremely forthright in the way he presented himself, in the way he was on the air and the way he was off the air,’’ said Phil Orlins, ESPN’s senior coordinating producer for MLB, who worked with Cora from 2014 until he left following the 2016 season to join AJ Hinch’s staff with the Astros.

“He was the same guy you guys saw as the Red Sox manager. I’m not talking about the scandal, but the way he comported himself with the media, the community, and the players. That’s the guy we saw working with him. He was a very confident and magnetic personality.’’

Advertisement

Related: Inside Alex Cora’s departure from the Red Sox

Karl Ravech estimates he worked with 60 or 70 analysts as the “Baseball Tonight’’ host. He said Cora often stood out among the pack, his reasons echoing Orlins’s.

“Alex was a little bit deeper, a little bit more detailed, a little different than some of the other analysts we’ve had,’’ said Ravech, a Needham native. “I think the same things that help them in the clubhouse made him great at television. There was a desire any time that he was on TV or asked to do something not to just go through the motions, it was to do it to the level that he had set for himself, and that was a very high level.’’

At a time when ESPN was cutting back on some of its personnel, Cora’s role actually expanded on Orlins’s watch, and he ended up doing about 70 “Baseball Tonight’’ shows in his second year, essentially doubling his workload.

Orlins said Cora’s appeal as an analyst was in his candor, and that would serve him well again if he chooses to return to TV.

“The hardest piece is finding someone who is completely free and honest with their comments, whether they are positive or negative. It’s a tricky thing, and it’s more tricky if you aspire to getting back into uniform,’’ said Orlins, who cited Mark Teixeira as someone who also has done that well. “It’s a real differentiator. Alex had so much confidence in what he said that he didn’t really worry about what people would think about what he said, because he believed so strongly.

Advertisement

“He’s one of the few guys I’ve known who clearly aspired to becoming a manager. He wanted to get back in uniform on the field. But he was so authentic in his opinions. He had no hesitation about speaking complimentarily or critically. That was the uncommon trait with him.’’

Related: Breaking down how the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme worked

Cora, of course, would not be the first disgraced baseball lifer named Alex to begin a quest for redemption in a broadcast booth. Alex Rodriguez went from insincere-seeming superstar embroiled in one self-inflicted scandal after another to a high-profile broadcaster that . . . well, at least has had a lot of stories written about how likable he has become, even if he still doesn’t always seem authentic.

A-Rod has not one but two prominent broadcasting gigs (color analyst for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,’’ studio analyst for Fox’s postseason baseball coverage). He’s also a special adviser for the Yankees. For someone who looked like he was going to be an outcast from the game when his playing days ended in 2016, it’s been an impressive recovery.

Perhaps Rodriguez’s path back to the good graces of the baseball community will be illustrative for Cora — though Ravech isn’t even certain he requires redemption.

“OK, so you have Alex Cora, who took a skill set, which was sign-stealing — and it is a skill set — and he was great at it,’’ said Ravech, noting Cora’s long-held reputation for adeptness at breaking the code of opposing teams’ signs. “And then you alternately introduce all of this video use and cameras in center field and all this technology. And you’re taking somebody who has got a great skill set and now you’re providing them with a tool which will emphasize their skill and make it a little bit easier. So why wouldn’t they, prior to any knowledge that that was against the rules, why wouldn’t they take the tool that could expand their skill set even further and make it easier?

“When we get into rehabbing the image, to me there’s a distinction between whether it’s Alex Rodriguez or others that were involved in performance-enhancing substances and Alex Cora, because I’m not sure personally that I buy the premise that his image needs to be rehabbed. What he did was he took advantage of a situation. It was like they brought the apple to Adam, like, ‘Hey, we know you’re great at this, and now we’re going to put this technology within your purview.’

“He should have eventually been made aware that video and sign-stealing is illegal. Whether that was communicated to him or not, I don’t know. It’s illegal and you shouldn’t do it. But at the beginning of the process, it was like providing better sneakers to a really fast runner.’’

Orlins said Rodriguez and Cora have one thing in common that serves them well: a clear passion for baseball that comes through when the red light turns on.

“Television allows opportunity to control the narrative and talk about what they want to talk about, and be funny, insightful, self-deprecating, whatever it is,’’ said Orlins. “It’s not an apology tour and going out and doing interviews about what went wrong. It allows you to present yourself to your strengths.

“If the right things fall into place for Alex, wherever that might be, it would be an opportunity for people to see him in a light in which he can talk about what he knows well. We’ve already seen him do this before.’’

TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds his son Charles after announcing his retirement on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer? January 24, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Tom Brady Eli Manning
Football
Tom Brady congratulated Eli Manning on retirement, but not on his Super Bowls January 24, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Boston Celtics' Delonte West (13) drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Dan Gadzuric (50), of the Netherlands, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, April 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Library Tag 05222007
Delonte West
"I just hope he can fix his life": Danny Ainge says Delonte West worked for the Celtics after playing January 24, 2020 | 12:01 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox invite 13 non-roster players to spring training January 24, 2020 | 11:00 AM
David Pastrnak will participate in the NHL's new Shooting Stars event at the All-Star Skills competition.
NHL All-Star Game
David Pastrnak will participate in the new Shooting Stars challenge tonight January 24, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
3 reasons why the Celtics shouldn't trade Gordon Hayward January 24, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski during the Patriots' divisional round playoff win over the Chargers in 2019.
Patriots
Adam Schefter thinks Rob Gronkowski taught the Patriots a lesson regarding Tom Brady's future January 24, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki's career ends with a loss in Australia January 24, 2020 | 8:25 AM
Lebron James
NBA
Analysis: Too many players are making a mockery of NBA All-Star voting January 24, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Football
NFL says the number of concussions increased slightly this season January 24, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Super Bowl
Jimmy Garoppolo says he’ll be taking Tom Brady’s mindset to prepare for the Super Bowl January 24, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox, Padres reportedly talk potential trade for Mookie Betts January 23, 2020 | 11:18 PM
NFL free agent Antonio Brown appears at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., via video link Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Brown was granted bail on Friday after spending the night in a Florida jail. The wide receiver will have to pay a bond of $110,000, surrender his passport, wear a monitor, get mental health evaluation and pass random drug tests. He also can't have guns. Brown is accused of attacking the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
NFL
Antonio Brown turns himself in to police January 23, 2020 | 11:07 PM
Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) controls the ball as Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Celtics
Kemba Walker named All-Star starter January 23, 2020 | 10:44 PM
Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom addresses the departure of Alex Cora during a press conference at Fenway Park on January 15.
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom gives an update on the Red Sox' search for a new manager January 23, 2020 | 9:21 PM
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr responded to the rumors surrounding Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's free agency in connection to the Raiders.
Tom Brady free agency rumors
Derek Carr is tired of the Tom Brady-Raiders rumors January 23, 2020 | 6:09 PM
Foxborough, MA - 7/24/19 New England Patriots player Devin McCourty (cq) speaks at a Gillette Stadium press conference. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: Patriots
Football
'Let's all let this go': Devin McCourty wants to stop talking about Aaron Hernandez January 23, 2020 | 2:13 PM
Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady during the 2001 season.
Patriots
Drew Bledsoe admitted he thought Tom Brady was 'never going to be a starter' January 23, 2020 | 9:51 AM
epa05762175 New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (2-L) speaks with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (L) as New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (C), New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (2-R), and New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater (R) look on during the Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 30 January 2017. The Super Bowl will be played at NRG Stadium on 05 February between the NFC Champions Atlanta Falcons and the AFC Champions New England Patriots. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
Patriots
Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty intend to play in 2020 January 23, 2020 | 9:07 AM
Tom Brady after the loss to the Titans.
Commentary
Opinion: Without the Patriots, the Super Bowl might finally be fun again January 23, 2020 | 8:14 AM
Maya Moore and the US women's basketball team celebrated after beating Turkey, 89-58, in their second game of the Olympics. The US faces the Czech Republic on Friday in its third game.
Basketball
Olympian, WNBA star Maya Moore will continue her WNBA hiatus January 23, 2020 | 8:05 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady during Patriots training camp in 2016.
Patriots
A tangled legacy: What the Patriots got in the Jimmy Garoppolo trade January 23, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Jae Crowder is turning in a strong season for the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA
Jae Crowder on Brad Stevens, Isaiah Thomas, and his time with the Celtics January 23, 2020 | 7:01 AM
Daniel Theis rejected a shot from former Celtic Jae Crowder in the second quarter.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum injured as Celtics down Grizzlies 119-95 January 22, 2020 | 10:27 PM
Antonio Brown.
Antonio Brown
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown January 22, 2020 | 10:06 PM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
NFL
Giants' Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls January 22, 2020 | 7:50 PM
Luis Tiant in 1974.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who is the best former Red Sox player not in the Hall of Fame? January 22, 2020 | 6:41 PM
Patriots
Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams reportedly arrested for drug possession January 22, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Derek Jeter
Chad Finn: It’s no crime that Derek Jeter wasn’t a unanimous Hall of Fame choice January 22, 2020 | 5:08 PM
FILE - This is a 2019 photo showing Luis Rojas of the New York Mets baseball team. The New York Mets are finalizing a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team’s new manager, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Rojas would replace Carlos Beltrán, who left the team last week before managing a single game as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
MLB
Mets tab Luis Rojas to replace Carlos Beltrán as manager January 22, 2020 | 1:23 PM