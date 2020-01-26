Mookie Betts trade talks evolving with Dodgers, Padres

According to multiple major league sources, the Red Sox continue to discuss the possibility of a Mookie Betts trade with multiple suitors. The team is weighing potential combinations of big leaguers and prospects offered by the Padres as well as the Dodgers, and remains engaged with both teams about the possibility of a deal involving their superstar right fielder.

The fact that discussions are ongoing with multiple teams is not a guarantee that Betts will be dealt. It’s possible that the Red Sox will enter the 2020 regular season with their superstar — with the possibility of exploring his trade value at the deadline if the team is not clearly in contention. But the team’s willingness to consider dealing the four-time All-Star and 2018 A.L. MVP appears serious.

Los Angeles features the financial and roster flexibility to entertain numerous trade scenarios with the Sox. The Dodgers could take Betts straight up in a deal that would include major league talent (likely starting with an everyday outfielder given that Betts would give L.A. surplus depth) along with multiple prospects.