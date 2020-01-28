Mitch Moreland, Red Sox agree to a one-year deal

The deal is reportedly worth $2.5 million with a club option for the 2021 season.

Mitch Moreland agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Mitch Moreland agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Tuesday. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
Weekend Sports Producer
January 28, 2020

Mitch Moreland is staying in Boston.

The first-baseman has agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox, the team announced on Tuesday. The contract is worth $2.5 million for the 2020 season with a $3 million club option for 2021, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. If the Red Sox decline the option they will pay a $500,000 buyout, Rosenthal reports.

Moreland became a free agent when his contract expired earlier this off-season. He hit .252 in 2019 to go along with 19 home runs and 58 RBI.

Moreland was the starting first baseman on the Red Sox team that won the World Series in 2018. He had a .245 batting average plus 15 homers and 68 RBI. He was named an all-star for the first time in his career that season.

Moreland is expected to split time with Michael Chavis at first base for the 2020 season.

