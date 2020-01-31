The Mookie Betts trade rumors are heating up. Here’s the latest news on the Red Sox outfielder.

Chaim Bloom said two weeks ago that he expected Mookie Betts to be in the Red Sox lineup when they open the 2020 season March 26. But as the offseason trudges on, Bloom’s promise is looking less and less likely.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Thursday that executives “think it’s inevitable that the Red Sox will trade Betts before the July 31st deadline. According to Olney, the Los Angeles Dodgers “are deep into talks” with the Red Sox about Betts, and the two sides have also discussed options that include packaging David Price into a deal.

Andy McCullough of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Dodgers “spent all winter hunting for a star” and “Betts fits the bill.” The Dodgers are reportedly wary of taking over Price’s hefty contract – $96 million over the next three seasons – and won’t do so in order to get Betts. And while they want to keep top prospects within their system, the Dodgers have “a plethora of other options […] from which to build a reasonable package.”

OK, hear me out: 1. Betts, RF

2. Muncy 1B

3. Turner, 3B

4. Bellinger CF

5. Pederson LF

6. Seager SS

7. Lux 2B

8. Smith C Yeah. The Dodgers could do that. They should. https://t.co/lR5gTOlpo3 — Andy McCullough (@ByMcCullough) January 30, 2020

The San Diego Padres are also emerging as a potential landing spot for the star right-fielder, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Dodgers (and Padres) continue to show interest in Betts, and trade to 1 or other seems pretty likely at this point. LA wouldn’t include Lux or May but has many good prospects to include. Some scenarios have included David Price in deal, others have not. @ByMcCullough all over it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 30, 2020

On Jan. 10, Betts received $27 million from the Red Sox for the 2020 season, a record for an arbitration-eligible player, but the two sides have yet to agree to a long-term deal. A four-time all-star with a full trophy case (four Golden Gloves, three Silver Sluggers), the 2018 American League MVP “has to get what he deserves” – at least, according to David Ortiz.