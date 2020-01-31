Red Sox to interview Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta for managerial vacancy

The Red Sox have been granted permission to interview Arizona Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta for their managerial vacancy, according to a major league source. While the interview has not yet occurred, Urueta becomes the first known external candidate to interview for the Red Sox job that opened in mid-January with the departure of Alex Cora.

Urueta, a 39-year-old native of Colombia, has a wide variety of experiences in the game. Though he grew up imagining a soccer career, according to a profile by La Vida Baseball, countryman Edgar Renteria’s game-winning, walkoff single in Game 7 of the 1997 World Series led Urueta to reimagine his future.

He had a five-year minor-league career in the Diamondbacks and Cardinals organizations, then spent four years playing in Italy. He served as a coach, manager, and coordinator in the Diamondbacks minor league system from 2008-17, then joined Torey Lovullo’s big league staff as a coach in 2018.