Red Sox to interview Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta for managerial vacancy

Chaim Bloom is searching for a new manager after the departure of Alex Cora. –Elise Amendola/AP
The Red Sox have been granted permission to interview Arizona Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta for their managerial vacancy, according to a major league source. While the interview has not yet occurred, Urueta becomes the first known external candidate to interview for the Red Sox job that opened in mid-January with the departure of Alex Cora.

Urueta, a 39-year-old native of Colombia, has a wide variety of experiences in the game. Though he grew up imagining a soccer career, according to a profile by La Vida Baseball, countryman Edgar Renteria’s game-winning, walkoff single in Game 7 of the 1997 World Series led Urueta to reimagine his future.

He had a five-year minor-league career in the Diamondbacks and Cardinals organizations, then spent four years playing in Italy. He served as a coach, manager, and coordinator in the Diamondbacks minor league system from 2008-17, then joined Torey Lovullo’s big league staff as a coach in 2018.

