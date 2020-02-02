FROM

Red Sox’ decision to trade Mookie Betts could come within days, sources say

Mookie Betts can do little but watch as the Red Sox weigh trade proposals by the Dodgers and Padres. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
February 2, 2020

A resolution regarding the fate of Mookie Betts may be nearing.

Major league sources familiar with the trade negotiations between the Red Sox and the Padres and Dodgers believe that a decision by the Red Sox could come within the next few days. According to the sources, both San Diego and Los Angeles have outlined multiple trade offers for the 2018 AL MVP, with talks with both teams at a relatively advanced stage – though according to a source with one of those teams, the Red Sox have not made a request for a last and best offer for their superstar right fielder.

The Padres have been willing to assemble a trade package that includes young big league contributors in both the outfield (likely center fielder Manuel Margot or corner outfielder Josh Naylor) and the rotation (with a willingness to discuss righthander Cal Quantrill and lefthander Joey Lucchesi). Additionally, they’d also send prospects to the Red Sox in a Betts deal, likely headlined by catcher Luis Campusano, who was named the 2019 MVP of the High-A California League in 2019 as a 20-year-old.

