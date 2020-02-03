‘This is going to happen’: Red Sox reportedly on the verge of a Mookie Betts trade

Though Red Sox fans continue to hope for a miracle, the latest news on outfielder Mookie Betts points toward a trade away from Boston possibly as soon as “today or tomorrow,” according to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.

In a Monday interview on MLB Network, Rosenthal unequivocally stated his opinion on the Betts trade rumors that have been ongoing for much of the offseason.

Asked if Boston was any closer to a deal to send Betts away, Rosenthal replied, “Yes [they] are.”

"This is going to happen, Mookie Betts is getting traded. The only question is when and where." – @Ken_Rosenthal #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/417CDtLOa3 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 3, 2020

“And I would not be surprised if it happened today or tomorrow,” he continued. “Talks have continued over the weekend. There seems to be a good amount of momentum for the Dodgers, and the Dodgers certainly could make a cleaner deal with the Red Sox simply because they don’t have to include Wil Myers like the Padres do.”

The Dodgers and Padres, two teams in the National League West, are seen as the frontrunners to land the 2018 American League MVP. Betts, 27, is entering the final year of his contract. The Red Sox and Betts are reportedly far apart on a new deal, according to WEEI’s Lou Merloni.

Both Los Angeles and San Diego are still in the hunt.

“According to people I spoke with yesterday, the Padres were still engaged with the Red Sox yesterday, so obviously it’s not over,” Rosenthal noted.

One aspect of the trade that remains to be worked out is if Boston will be able to package another major contract in the deal, with many reports pointing to starting pitcher David Price (who is still owed $96 million).

Yet ultimately, Rosenthal believes the trade of the Red Sox superstar is inevitable.

“This is going to happen,” said Rosenthal. “Mookie Betts is going to get traded, and the only question when and where.”