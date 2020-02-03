‘This is going to happen’: Red Sox reportedly on the verge of a Mookie Betts trade

"I would not be surprised if it happened today or tomorrow."

Mookie Betts rounds the bases for the Red Sox.
Mookie Betts rounds the bases for the Red Sox. –Michael Dwyer/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
11:23 AM

Though Red Sox fans continue to hope for a miracle, the latest news on outfielder Mookie Betts points toward a trade away from Boston possibly as soon as “today or tomorrow,” according to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.

In a Monday interview on MLB Network, Rosenthal unequivocally stated his opinion on the Betts trade rumors that have been ongoing for much of the offseason.

Asked if Boston was any closer to a deal to send Betts away, Rosenthal replied, “Yes [they] are.”

“And I would not be surprised if it happened today or tomorrow,” he continued. “Talks have continued over the weekend. There seems to be a good amount of momentum for the Dodgers, and the Dodgers certainly could make a cleaner deal with the Red Sox simply because they don’t have to include Wil Myers like the Padres do.”

Advertisement

The Dodgers and Padres, two teams in the National League West, are seen as the frontrunners to land the 2018 American League MVP. Betts, 27, is entering the final year of his contract. The Red Sox and Betts are reportedly far apart on a new deal, according to WEEI’s Lou Merloni.

Both Los Angeles and San Diego are still in the hunt.

“According to people I spoke with yesterday, the Padres were still engaged with the Red Sox yesterday, so obviously it’s not over,” Rosenthal noted.

One aspect of the trade that remains to be worked out is if Boston will be able to package another major contract in the deal, with many reports pointing to starting pitcher David Price (who is still owed $96 million).

Yet ultimately, Rosenthal believes the trade of the Red Sox superstar is inevitable.

“This is going to happen,” said Rosenthal. “Mookie Betts is going to get traded, and the only question when and where.”

TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston University's Trevor Zegras during an NCAA hockey game against Northern Michigan on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Hockey
41 NHL draft picks will play in the Beanpot. Here's who to watch for. February 3, 2020 | 11:19 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady said his daughter told him 'we're not going anywhere' after seeing Super Bowl commercial February 3, 2020 | 9:39 AM
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid after winning Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Feb. 2, 2020. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Super Bowl
Andy Reid is no longer the best coach to have never won a Super Bowl February 3, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
SUPER BOWL
What Jimmy Garoppolo said after the 49ers lost Super Bowl LIV February 3, 2020 | 7:20 AM
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Michigan and Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Donald Trump
The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Then Donald Trump congratulated 'the Great State of Kansas' February 3, 2020 | 1:56 AM
Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman looks on during the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LIV
North Attleboro's Anthony Sherman helped the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory February 3, 2020 | 12:36 AM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sideline during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Super Bowl
What Kyle Shanahan had to say after another Super Bowl collapse February 2, 2020 | 11:50 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo (10) had 219 yards and was 20 for 31 passing in a Super Bowl loss.
Super Bowl LIV
How Jimmy Garoppolo fared in Super Bowl LIV February 2, 2020 | 11:49 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before a game.
Patriots
Here's what oddsmakers are saying about Tom Brady and the Patriots February 2, 2020 | 11:31 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox’ decision to trade Mookie Betts could come within days, sources say February 2, 2020 | 11:00 PM
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half of Super Bowl LIV.
NFL
Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs' rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20 February 2, 2020 | 10:15 PM
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk scores against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.
NFL
Watch Harvard product Kyle Juszczyk score a touchdown in Super Bowl LIV February 2, 2020 | 8:40 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady says he’s already talked with the Patriots about his future February 2, 2020 | 7:40 PM
Tom Brady looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV.
Patriots
'I’m not going anywhere': Watch Tom Brady’s Super Bowl commercial for Hulu February 2, 2020 | 7:30 PM
Tom Brady Super Bowl LIV
Patriots
There was a Patriots reunion at Super Bowl LIV February 2, 2020 | 7:24 PM
Julian Edelman was not excited about the Super Bowl, according to his tweet Sunday morning.
Patriots
Julian Edelman was among current and former Patriots feeling nostalgic during the Super Bowl February 2, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LIV.
SUPER BOWL
Live blog: Super Bowl LIV game updates February 2, 2020 | 6:31 PM
Patriots
What current and former Patriots are up to at the Super Bowl this weekend February 2, 2020 | 6:24 PM
NBA
At the Super Bowl, they remembered Kobe Bryant February 2, 2020 | 6:07 PM
The Patriots are willing to give Tom Brady $30 million per year.
Patriots
Patriots are reportedly willing to pay Tom Brady $30 million per year to keep him in New England February 2, 2020 | 1:25 PM
Patriots
If Tom Brady doesn't re-sign with the Patriots, the Raiders are reportedly ready to pursue him February 2, 2020 | 1:11 PM
NBA
Kyrie Irving is out at least a week with a right knee sprain February 2, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Bill Belichick made an appearance at Rob Gronkowski's Super Bowl beach party February 2, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Patriots
We now know the meaning behind Tom Brady’s cryptic social media post February 2, 2020 | 10:54 AM
The Red Sox equipment truck gets packed and leaves Boston for Florida.
Sports News
Boston Red Sox equipment truck to stop in Rhode Island on its way to spring training February 2, 2020 | 9:32 AM
Novak Djokovic was down two sets to one before rallying Sunday night at Melbourne Park.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic tops Dominic Thiem for 8th Australian Open title February 2, 2020 | 8:31 AM
Jaylen Brown scored 32 points in the Celtics' win over the Sixers on Saturday.
Celtics
What Jaylen Brown said after scoring 32 points in the Celtics' win over the 76ers February 2, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Jaroslav Halak (41) and ake DeBrusk celebrate the Bruins' win over the Wild on Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' dominant 6-1 win over the Wild February 2, 2020 | 2:25 AM
Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 32 points in the Celtics' win over the 76ers.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown scores 32, leads Celtics to 116-95 win over 76ers February 1, 2020 | 11:28 PM
Bruins
David Pastrnak's NHL-best 38th goal caps 6-1 Bruins romp past Wild February 1, 2020 | 11:08 PM