Athletics’ Mark Kotsay out of running for Red Sox manager job after interview

Mark Kotsay played 49 games for the Red Sox in the 2008 and 2009 seasons. –Barry Chin/Globe staff file
February 4, 2020

The search for a new Red Sox manager continues.

Oakland Athletics quality control coach Mark Kotsay interviewed for Boston’s managerial opening last week but is no longer in the running, a source confirmed to the Globe on Tuesday. Kotsay, 44, is entering his fifth season with the A’s and the third as their quality control coach. He’s been a hot name this offseason and is known in the A’s clubhouse for how he connects with players.

The Red Sox also have explored two internal candidates. The Globe confirmed MassLive’s report that third base coach Carlos Febles and bench coach Ron Roenicke have been interviewed.

