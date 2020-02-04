Here are all the players involved in the Mookie Betts and David Price deal

The Red Sox have agreed to trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here are the details of the proposed trade:

■ Mookie Betts, 27, will go to the Dodgers. In six seasons, the outfielder has been in All-Star Games and won three Silver Sluggers and four Gold Gloves. He was the American League MVP in 2018, when he batted .346 with 32 homers, 30 stolen bases, and a whopping 1.078 OPS while also becoming a World Series champion.

■ David Price, 34, will go to the Dodgers. The pitcher joined the Red Sox in 2015 from the Tampa Bay Rays. He was on the mound for Game 5 of the 2018 World Series, starting what would be the title-clinching game and leaving in the eighth inning with a 5-1 lead.

■ The Dodgers will also receive cash from the Red Sox as part of the deal.

■ The Red Sox will add Alex Verdugo, 23, from the Dodgers. Verdugo, an outfielder entering his second year in MLB. As a rookie in 2019 for Los Angeles, he hit .294/.342/.475 with 12 homers in 106 games before he missed most of the final two months due to injuries (most notably a back injury).

■ The Red Sox will also add Brusdar Graterol from the Minnesota Twins. The 21-year-old pitcher made 10 big league appearances down the stretch for the Twins, going 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA, after going 7-0 with a 1.92 ERA along with 9.0 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings in three levels of the minors.

■ The Twins will receive Kenta Maeda, a pitcher from the Dodgers. Maeda, 31, had a 4.04 ERA for Los Angeles last season.

While most Red Sox players have stayed quiet on social media about the deal, J.D. Martinez did share his disappointment on Twitter.