A look back at Mookie Betts’s most memorable moments with the Red Sox
The Red Sox have agreed to trade superstar outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Globe has confirmed.
Betts blossomed into a star with the Red Sox. There is no shortage of moments to choose from in his time with the organization. Here are a few that stood out.
April 3, 2014: On opening day for the Portland Sea Dogs, Betts hits a leadoff home run in the first inning and goes 4 for 4 with three runs.
June 29, 2014: Making his major league debut in New York against the Yankees, Betts goes 1 for 3 with a walk, an ill-advised attempt on a diving catch in right field that resulted in a triple, a caught stealing, and a double play.
April 13, 2015: In the 2015 home opener, he goes 2 for 4 with four RBIs, two steals on the same play, and a great catch to rob Bryce Harper of a home run.
Sept. 26, 2015: With the Red Sox heading toward another last-place finish, Betts makes a leaping grab and nearly tumbles over the bullpen wall to rob Chris Davis of a home run and preserve Rich Hill’s complete-game shutout.
May 31, 2016: In a 6-2 win at Baltimore, Betts has his first three-homer game. He finishes the day with five RBIs and makes another great diving catch in what he calls afterward the “best game of my career.’’
Aug. 16, 2017: With the Red Sox trailing St. Louis, 4-3, and two outs in the ninth inning, Betts doubles to left field, scoring Chris Young and Jackie Bradley Jr. for a walkoff win.
July 12, 2018: Trailing the Blue Jays by a run in the fourth inning, Betts comes to the plate with the bases loaded and wears J.A. Happ down, connecting for a grand slam on the 13th pitch of the at-bat.
Aug. 9, 2018: In an 8-5 loss at Toronto, Betts becomes the 21st player in Red Sox history to hit for the cycle, and just the third to accomplish the feat as a leadoff hitter.
Sept. 26, 2018: Facing the Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader, Betts steals second base in the second inning to become only the second player in franchise history with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season.
Oct. 17, 2018: With the Red Sox leading Game 4 of the ALCS, 8-5, Tony Kemp leads off the eighth inning by stroking a line drive to right field. Betts fields the ball cleanly and fires a laser to throw out Kemp at second base.
Oct. 18, 2018:In the sixth inning of Game 5 of the ALCS, Alex Bregman lines a shot to right, and Betts sprints back and pulls it down, denying the Astros a possible home run or double.
July 26, 2019: A two-run blast in the fourth inning against the Yankees at Fenway Park makes it a three-homer game, the fifth of his career.
Sept. 29, 2019: In his final game with the Red Sox, Betts scores the winning run from first on a single by Xander Bogaerts.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.