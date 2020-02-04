A look back at Mookie Betts’s most memorable moments with the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox' Mookie Betts, center, gets doused with water as he gets interviewed after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Baltimore. Betts hit three home runs as the Red Sox won 6-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Mookie Betts gets doused with water during an interview in 2016. –Nick Wass/AP
By
Andrew Mahoney
February 4, 2020

The Red Sox have agreed to trade superstar outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Globe has confirmed.

Betts blossomed into a star with the Red Sox. There is no shortage of moments to choose from in his time with the organization. Here are a few that stood out.

April 3, 2014: On opening day for the Portland Sea Dogs, Betts hits a leadoff home run in the first inning and goes 4 for 4 with three runs.

June 29, 2014: Making his major league debut in New York against the Yankees, Betts goes 1 for 3 with a walk, an ill-advised attempt on a diving catch in right field that resulted in a triple, a caught stealing, and a double play.

April 13, 2015: In the 2015 home opener, he goes 2 for 4 with four RBIs, two steals on the same play, and a great catch to rob Bryce Harper of a home run.

Sept. 26, 2015: With the Red Sox heading toward another last-place finish, Betts makes a leaping grab and nearly tumbles over the bullpen wall to rob Chris Davis of a home run and preserve Rich Hill’s complete-game shutout.

May 31, 2016: In a 6-2 win at Baltimore, Betts has his first three-homer game. He finishes the day with five RBIs and makes another great diving catch in what he calls afterward the “best game of my career.’’

Aug. 16, 2017: With the Red Sox trailing St. Louis, 4-3, and two outs in the ninth inning, Betts doubles to left field, scoring Chris Young and Jackie Bradley Jr. for a walkoff win.

July 12, 2018: Trailing the Blue Jays by a run in the fourth inning, Betts comes to the plate with the bases loaded and wears J.A. Happ down, connecting for a grand slam on the 13th pitch of the at-bat.

Aug. 9, 2018: In an 8-5 loss at Toronto, Betts becomes the 21st player in Red Sox history to hit for the cycle, and just the third to accomplish the feat as a leadoff hitter.

Sept. 26, 2018: Facing the Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader, Betts steals second base in the second inning to become only the second player in franchise history with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season.

Oct. 17, 2018: With the Red Sox leading Game 4 of the ALCS, 8-5, Tony Kemp leads off the eighth inning by stroking a line drive to right field. Betts fields the ball cleanly and fires a laser to throw out Kemp at second base.

Oct. 18, 2018:In the sixth inning of Game 5 of the ALCS, Alex Bregman lines a shot to right, and Betts sprints back and pulls it down, denying the Astros a possible home run or double.

July 26, 2019: A two-run blast in the fourth inning against the Yankees at Fenway Park makes it a three-homer game, the fifth of his career.

Sept. 29, 2019: In his final game with the Red Sox, Betts scores the winning run from first on a single by Xander Bogaerts.

