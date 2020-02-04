Red Sox agree to trade Mookie Betts, David Price to Dodgers

According to multiple industry sources, the Red Sox and Dodgers agreed to a deal that would send Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles. The sides are currently reviewing medical information, and it’s possible that a blockbuster trade could be finalized tonight.

The Red Sox would receive two players in the deal, with Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo representing the centerpiece. As a rookie in 2019, he hit .294/.342/.475 with 12 homers in 106 games before he missed most of the final two months due to injuries (most notably a back injury).

When healthy, he shows an impressive ability to get the barrel on the ball (evidenced by his modest 13.0 percent strikeout rate) that translated to perennially high batting averages as he moved through the minors following his second-round selection out of high school in 2014. He’s also capable defensively at all three outfield positions.

Verdugo, who turns 24 in May, bats and throws lefthanded. He seems likely to claim an everyday outfield job.

The second player is a prospect with some big league service time, acquired from a third team.

The Red Sox would include significant cash in the deal to offset some of the remaining three years and $96 million on Price’s deal. With the departures of both Price and Betts (owed $27 million in 2020), the Red Sox will achieve their desired goal of getting below the $208 million luxury tax threshold in 2020.