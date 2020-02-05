6 things to know about Alex Verdugo, the outfielder acquired in the Mookie Betts trade

"Guys rally around him and pull for him," said Dave Roberts in a 2019 interview about Verdugo.

Alex Verdugo batting during the 9th inning of a Dodgers game in 2019.
Alex Verdugo batting during the 9th inning of a Dodgers game in 2019. –mark terrill/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
1:18 PM

The player that the Red Sox acquired from the Dodgers in the deal that sent Mookie Betts to Los Angeles will — pending a medical clearance — be 23-year-old outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Clearly, the task of replacing Betts promises to be immense for a single player (Boston will also receive pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol from the Twins), but Verdugo is an undeniably talented candidate.

Taken in the second round of the 2014 MLB draft, Verdugo made his Major League debut when he was 21 in 2017. In 158 games with the Dodgers, he has a career OPS of .784. And the Arizona native has logged at least 37 games in every outfield position.

Advertisement

Here are a few other things to know about Verdugo:

He has a lot of natural talent, including a “plus-plus arm.”

A 2018 MLB.com scouting report of Verdugo labeled him “One of the best pure hitting prospects in baseball.”

In 2017, he hit .314 at the Triple-A level of the Dodgers’ system, improving in 2018 to hit for a .329 average. In 106 games a season ago at the Major League level, Verdugo hit .294 with a .342 on-base percentage.

Like Betts, Verdugo isn’t merely a one-tool player.

“As good as he is in the batter’s box,” read the 2018 scouting report, “Verdugo’s best tool actually is his plus-plus arm.”

During a game against the Red Sox in 2019, Verdugo threw out Rafael Devers at home plate from left field. The throw’s velocity topped out at 97 miles per hour, demonstrating how he was also once seen as a high school pitching prospect:

This wasn’t the first trade he was linked with.

Given that he’s been a top-100 prospect ranking for several years, Verdugo’s name has come up in other trade rumors before. The involvement helped him mature as a professional.

“It kind of got in my head a little bit,” Verdugo noted of the earlier rumors in a 2019 interview. “But I feel like the last few years, I’m like, hey man it’s a compliment, really. It just means that other teams see you as a good player, good enough to be in a lot of these big, headliner trades.”

His enthusiasm and energy have drawn praise.

Advertisement

One of the aspects of replacing Betts that’s especially tough to measure are intangibles, like a player’s day-to-day enthusiasm. Luckily for Boston, it appears that the Dodgers were fans of the energy Verdugo regularly brought to the team.

“I love Dugie,” said Clayton Kershaw in 2019. “I love him. He’s great. Ton of energy, every single day. And good energy too, super competitive. Incredible instincts on the baseball field. Can put him in any outfield spot.”

“Guys rally around him and pull for him,” Dodger manager Dave Roberts said last May. “When he gets out there, the fans get into it. The players get into it. I get into it.”

This contrasts with a well-publicized incident in 2017 when Verdugo — recently called up for the first time — was late arriving for a game, and was promptly yelled at by Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill. It appears Verdugo was able to learn from his mistake.

He’s recovery from a back injury.

One thing that Red Sox fans might have to maintain with Verdugo in the short term is patience. He missed the final two months of the 2019 season (and playoffs) with a back injury, and is still working his way back.

In January, speaking with reporters at a holiday event in Los Angeles, Verdugo said he’s being cautious, given the location of the injury.

“Any activity you do, any daily, regular [activity], your back helps you with a lot of it,” Verdugo told reporters. “You kind of do one little thing and then you realize the toll it takes on everything else. So it is frustrating, but at the end of the day all I can do is stay positive and just be blessed that I’m going in the right direction.”

Advertisement

“My goal is obviously going to be starting Opening Day,” Verdugo added. “I want to be out there Opening Day. We’ll just go from there see how the days and weeks start compiling and how I recover.”

He represented Mexico at the World Baseball Classic.

Verdugo is Mexican-American, and played for Mexico at the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Then just a minor league prospect with the Dodgers, Verdugo impressed. He hit .357 (5-14) and scored three runs in three games.

While playing in Los Angeles, Verdugo received strong support from Dodgers fans for his usage of “Volver, Volver” as a walk-up song.

“That is something I like to listen to,” Verdugo explained of the song, and its meaning to him. “My father, growing up, every time I am in the car with him, anytime I am cleaning the house, he would be playing Vicente [Fernandez] and all these other artists. It is just something I grew up listening to. Being Mexican, we like to dance and we get emotional so when they listen, they love to hear it.”

He’s already signed inside the Green Monster.

During the Dodgers’ visit to Fenway Park in 2019, Verdugo was given a tour of the ballpark, including inside the Green Monster.

Verdugo’s signature included an ending addition that might require amending.

TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Mookie Betts is a Los Angeles Dodger.
Sports Q
Are you satisfied with what the Red Sox got for Mookie Betts? February 5, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Red Sox Mookie Betts was traded to the LA Dodgers on Wednesday.
Mookie Betts
What baseball experts are saying about the Mookie Betts trade February 5, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Media
Spotify to buy Bill Simmons’s website The Ringer February 5, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Tom Brady
Check out Julian Edelman's latest approach to getting Tom Brady to stay February 5, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Red Sox
How the Red Sox and Dodgers are reacting to the Mookie Betts and David Price trade February 5, 2020 | 11:08 AM
Brusdar Graterol threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in his postseason debut against the Yankees in Game 1 of the 2019 ALDS.
Red Sox
3 things to know about Brusdar Graterol, the pitching prospect acquired in the Mookie Betts trade February 5, 2020 | 9:53 AM
Mookie Betts hit .301/.374/.519 in 794 regular-season games with the Red Sox, a tenure over unimaginably quick.
Red Sox
There are valid reasons Mookie Betts is an L.A. Dodger. None change how much it stinks. February 5, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NBA
Clint Capela is headed to the Hawks in a 4-team trade February 5, 2020 | 7:14 AM
Bruins forward Charlie Coyle attempts a backhanded shot on Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-0 win over the Canucks February 5, 2020 | 6:47 AM
Boston College guard Derryck Thornton tries to shoot while covered by Duke forward Javin DeLaurier during the second half Tuesday.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC basketball's defensive-minded battle with No. 7 Duke February 5, 2020 | 6:31 AM
Northeastern celebrates its 3-1 win over Harvard in the Beanpot semifinals.
College Sports
Everything that happened on night one of the women's Beanpot February 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Chad Finn
Chad Finn: Is Tom Brady becoming a certified Internet troll? February 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
CHAD FINN
Chad Finn: Trading Mookie Betts marks one of the worst days in recent Red Sox history February 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Dodgers pull off another deal, reportedly sending Joc Pederson to Angels February 5, 2020 | 12:23 AM
Mookie Betts trade
Here are all the players involved in the Mookie Betts and David Price deal February 4, 2020 | 11:24 PM
Bruins
Rask makes 25 saves in shutout, Bruins blank Canucks 4-0 February 4, 2020 | 10:12 PM
Boston Red Sox' Mookie Betts, center, gets doused with water as he gets interviewed after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Baltimore. Betts hit three home runs as the Red Sox won 6-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Red Sox
A look back at Mookie Betts’s most memorable moments with the Red Sox February 4, 2020 | 9:45 PM
Red Sox
A year-by-year look at Mookie Betts’s career with the Red Sox February 4, 2020 | 9:37 PM
Mookie Betts rounds the bases for the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Red Sox agree to trade Mookie Betts, David Price to Dodgers February 4, 2020 | 9:30 PM
Mark Kotsay
Athletics’ Mark Kotsay out of running for Red Sox manager job after interview February 4, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum will defend his Skills Challenge title February 4, 2020 | 7:12 PM
Bruins forward Chris Wagner brews at Harpoon.
Bruins
Chris Wagner helped Harpoon make a Bruins-themed beer February 4, 2020 | 3:29 PM
VANCOUVER, BC - MARCH 29: Adam Gaudette #88 of the Vancouver Canucks takes to the ice for the pre-game warmup prior to NHL action against the Edmonton Oilers on March, 29, 2018 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
NHL
Braintree's Adam Gaudette on what it's like to come back home and play the Bruins February 4, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is tangled with the Celtics at the heart of the trade deadline rumor mill.
Celtics
Exploring a potential Celtics trade for Clint Capela February 4, 2020 | 1:07 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes notes on the sideline in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
10 questions facing the Patriots this offseason February 4, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Beanpot
Wilmer Skoog lifts Boston University to double-OT Beanpot win over Boston College February 4, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Beanpot
Northeastern tops Harvard to reach third straight Beanpot final February 4, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Tom Brady lines up to block Tre'Davious White in 2019.
Patriots
Tre'Davious White thinks Tom Brady is 'still the best,' hopes he leaves the Patriots February 4, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Martin Ortega inside the Patriots' locker room following Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
'I’m quite embarrassed': The man who stole Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI jersey speaks February 4, 2020 | 6:52 AM
Grant Williams (12) goes up for the shot as Atlanta forward John Collins defends in the first half.
Celtics
Celtics top Hawks 123-115 for 4th straight win February 3, 2020 | 10:14 PM