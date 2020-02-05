How the Red Sox and Dodgers are reacting to the Mookie Betts and David Price trade

Alex Cora, J.D. Martinez, and Cody Bellinger have chimed in on social media.

Mookie Betts walks with Alex Cora before a playoff game in 2018. –Jim Davis/Globe staff
By
Assistant Sports Editor,
11:08 AM

Red Sox players past and present, along with future teammates of Mookie Betts and David Price, are reacting to the blockbuster trade that sent the Red Sox All-Stars to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-team deal.

Alex Cora, from whom not much has been heard since he and the Red Sox parted ways in mid-January, took to social media to offer gratitude to his former players headed to Los Angeles.

Cora posted a photo of him with Mookie Betts and with David Price, and his commentary was concise: “Gracias.”

Cora has been quiet on social media since leaving the Red Sox; he posted about the death of Kobe Bryant and about his daughter but hasn’t said anything about his role in the sign-stealing scandal that cost the manager his job.

Advertisement

One Red Sox player, J.D. Martinez, reacted to the trade. Shortly after the news came out, he sent out a sad-face emoji.

Ex-Red Sox player Will Middlebrooks alluded to the decision in a tweet on Wednesday morning, saying it didn’t make much sense: “Great players win you games and make average players better. Well the Sox just got worse. Say what you want about clearing money.. that doesn’t help you win.’’

Red Sox players have been quiet on social media following the trade, but new teammates of Betts and Price have chimed in.

National League MVP Cody Bellinger and Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood also reacted to the news, sharing a tweet from Bleacher Report about what the Dodgers’ lineup could look like with the addition of Betts.

