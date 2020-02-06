FROM

Red Sox seeking more compensation for Mookie Betts as Brusdar Graterol’s medical issues hold up trade

A medical issue apparently is keeping the trade from becoming official.

Brusdar Graterol, 21, already has had Tommy John surgery and was limited by a shoulder impingement last year. –Carlos Osorio/AP
When the dust settles, it’s still expected that Mookie Betts and David Price will end up in Los Angeles, outfielder Alex Verdugo and likely pitcher Brusdar Graterol will end up with the Red Sox, and starter Kenta Maeda likely will end up in Minnesota. But nearly two days after the Red Sox agreed in principle to that blockbuster three-team deal with the Dodgers and Twins, it has yet to be finalized because of concerns related to the medical evaluation of Graterol, major league sources confirmed.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Red Sox’ review of the 21-year-old’s medical records led them to conclude that he is less likely than anticipated to project as a starting pitcher. According to the sources confirming the report, the Sox are seeking additional compensation, most likely in the form of a player in addition to Verdugo and Graterol. It’s also possible, though less likely, that the Sox would seek a different player to replace Graterol. Either way, sources from teams involved in the deal still believe the framework isn’t in jeopardy.

Injury risk was a known part of Graterol’s profile, and part of the reason why many view him more as a potential reliever than starter. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015 and didn’t pitch at all in 2016. In May 2018, he dealt with back spasms, followed by shoulder impingement syndrome in 2019.

