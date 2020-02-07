Rob Manfred on sign-stealing saga: No Red Sox players will be punished

Last month, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred released a nine-page report, detailing the Astros’ illegal sign-stealing during their 2017 World Series-winning season. Alex Cora, who was Houston’s bench coach at the time, helped devise the plan, which included the use of a live-feed camera.

Manfred suspended Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for their roles, and they were soon fired by owner Jim Crane. Manfred said at the time he would withhold Cora’s punishment until Major League Baseball completed its sign-stealing investigation of the 2018 World Series-winning Red Sox, of whom Cora was the manager.

With less than a week until spring training opens, that investigation appears to be coming to an end.