FROM

Rob Manfred on sign-stealing saga: No Red Sox players will be punished

“I’m hopeful that I can get Boston done before the camps open."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings Thursday.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings Thursday. –John Raoux/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
8:22 AM

Last month, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred released a nine-page report, detailing the Astros’ illegal sign-stealing during their 2017 World Series-winning season. Alex Cora, who was Houston’s bench coach at the time, helped devise the plan, which included the use of a live-feed camera.

Manfred suspended Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for their roles, and they were soon fired by owner Jim Crane. Manfred said at the time he would withhold Cora’s punishment until Major League Baseball completed its sign-stealing investigation of the 2018 World Series-winning Red Sox, of whom Cora was the manager.

With less than a week until spring training opens, that investigation appears to be coming to an end.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Fans outside the Staples Center honor Kobe Bryant.
NBA
Kobe Bryant memorial is planned for Staples Center on Feb. 24 February 7, 2020 | 7:52 AM
Mookie Betts is no longer a member of the Red Sox.
MLB
Mookie Betts deal offers painful reminders of Boston's past February 7, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Former Boston Pride goaltender Katie Burt defends the puck during a 2018 game.
Women's Hockey
4 questions about the state of women's professional hockey, answered February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tacko Fall has garnered a great deal of praise and attention during his rookie year.
Celtics
What Celtics teammates are saying about rookie Tacko Fall February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NWHL All Star Game Hockey
NWHL
5 players to watch during the NWHL's All-Star Weekend February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Danny Ainge.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Celtics have made a trade at the deadline? February 6, 2020 | 7:05 PM
Gustavo Bou wearing the 2020 Revolution primary kit.
Soccer
The Revolution's 2020 kit is a throwback to the inaugural MLS season February 6, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox seeking more compensation for Mookie Betts as Brusdar Graterol’s medical issues hold up trade February 6, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Analyzing Romeo Langford's first career start with the Celtics February 6, 2020 | 12:44 PM
Marathon
BAA announces start times, changes for 2020 Boston Marathon February 6, 2020 | 11:44 AM
Boston Pride celebrate during a game in Boston, MA on Oct. 13, 2018. (Photo by Michelle Jay)
Hockey
The NWHL All-Star Game is coming to Boston. Here's what's to expect. February 6, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick reportedly still 'prefers' to keep Tom Brady with the Patriots February 6, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Runners at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 15, 2019. (David Ryan/Globe Staff)
Boston Marathon
Here are the 2020 Boston Marathon start times February 6, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Boston, MA: 02-05-20: The Celtics Jayson Tatum brought the crowd out of their seats as well as sending Magic players to the bench after head coach Steve Clifford (not pictured) had to call a timeout after he hit a fourth quarter three pointer to give Boston a 111-98 lead. The Boston Celtics hosted the Orlando Magic in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' 116-100 win over the Magic February 6, 2020 | 9:11 AM
Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O'Ree, right, waves to the crowd before dropping the ceremonial puck before the Boston Bruins played the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
Willie O'Ree says the NHL is working to fight racism February 6, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Super Bowl
Andy Reid tells parade-goers Chiefs will win the Super Bowl next year February 6, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during overtime.
Bruins
What Charlie McAvoy said after breaking his 8-month goal-scoring drought February 6, 2020 | 7:06 AM
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts trade held up by medical issues with Brusdar Graterol, report says February 6, 2020 | 12:42 AM
Jayson Tatum drives to the basket during the second quarter.
Celtics
Tatum's 33 points, late flurry rallies Celtics over Magic February 5, 2020 | 10:20 PM
Tom Brady hosted a Q&A on his instagram stories on Wednesday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady reacts -- or doesn't -- when asked about his free agency decision February 5, 2020 | 6:01 PM
Jeff Hafley is excited about what Boston College's Class of 2020 recruits have to offer.
College Sports
What head coach Jeff Hafley said about BC football's 2020 recruiting class February 5, 2020 | 4:54 PM
Red Sox
Jim Rice says Mookie Betts told him he 'wanted to stay' in Boston February 5, 2020 | 4:39 PM
Alex Verdugo batting during the 9th inning of a Dodgers game in 2019.
Red Sox
6 things to know about Alex Verdugo, the outfielder acquired in the Mookie Betts trade February 5, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Mookie Betts is a Los Angeles Dodger.
Sports Q
Are you satisfied with what the Red Sox got for Mookie Betts? February 5, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Red Sox Mookie Betts was traded to the LA Dodgers on Wednesday.
Mookie Betts
What baseball experts are saying about the Mookie Betts trade February 5, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Media
Spotify to buy Bill Simmons’s website The Ringer February 5, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Tom Brady
Check out Julian Edelman's latest approach to getting Tom Brady to stay February 5, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Red Sox
How the Red Sox and Dodgers are reacting to the Mookie Betts and David Price trade February 5, 2020 | 11:08 AM
Brusdar Graterol threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in his postseason debut against the Yankees in Game 1 of the 2019 ALDS.
Red Sox
3 things to know about Brusdar Graterol, the pitching prospect acquired in the Mookie Betts trade February 5, 2020 | 9:53 AM
Mookie Betts hit .301/.374/.519 in 794 regular-season games with the Red Sox, a tenure over unimaginably quick.
Red Sox
There are valid reasons Mookie Betts is an L.A. Dodger. None change how much it stinks. February 5, 2020 | 9:17 AM