5 things to know about Ron Roenicke

Roenicke has previous major league managing experience.

Ron Roenicke will reportedly be the next manager of the Red Sox.
Ron Roenicke will reportedly be the next manager of the Red Sox. –Patrick Semansky/AP File Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
February 7, 2020

The Red Sox aren’t looking far to find their next manager.

Boston is planning to make bench coach Ron Roenicke the team’s next manager once the MLB’s investigation concludes, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

In Roenicke, the Red Sox are getting someone who has years of coaching experience. The 63-year-old has spent the last 28 seasons coaching baseball in either the minor leagues or the major league.

Roenicke is replacing Alex Cora, who was fired last month for his role in the Astros cheating scandal.

Here are four things to know about the expected 48th manager in Red Sox history.

Roenicke has major league managerial experience

Advertisement

The Red Sox manager job won’t be the first time Roenicke has been an MLB manager. Roenicke was the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-2015.

Roenicke’s tenure in Milwaukee peaked in his first season. In 2011, the Brewers went 96-66 en route to winning the NL Central. The Brewers knocked off the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games in the NLDS before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS in six games.

Roenicke never made it back to the playoffs with Brewers after his first season. However, he did have a winning record during his time in Milwaukee. He went 342-331 in his five seasons as the Brewers manager.

The Brewers fired Roenicke on May 3, 2015 after a 7-18 start to the season.

Roenicke has won the World Series twice in his coaching career

Red Sox fans know that Roenicke was the team’s bench coach when they won the World Series in 2018.

That wasn’t the only time he’s won a World Series. He also won one in 2002 with the then-Anaheim Angels, where he was the third base coach.

Roenicke was the Angels’ third base coach for six years before he was promoted to bench coach in 2006 to replace Joe Maddon, who left to become the Tampa Bay Rays’ manager.

Roenicke played eight seasons in the majors

Advertisement

Once the Red Sox make the hire official, Roenicke will be Boston’s fifth-straight manager that played in the MLB before their coaching days.

Roenicke enjoyed an eight-year playing career. However, he had trouble finding a longterm home. After spending most of his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, played for five other teams over the remainder of his career.

Roenicke was an outfielder who hit .238 from the plate in his career to go along with 17 career home runs and 113 RBI.

Roenicke has family members that have played in the majors

Ron Roenicke isn’t the only Roenicke that had a major league career.

Roenicke’s brother, Gary, played 13 seasons in the MLB. Like Ron, Gary also played in the outfield, but he enjoyed a much better playing career, including a World Series win with the Baltimore Orioles in 1983. Gary Roenicke was also inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame.

Roenicke also has a nephew, Josh Roenicke (son of Gary), who played in the majors. Josh Roenicke pitched for four teams in his six-year MLB career. After bouncing around minor league teams for four years, Roenicke signed with the Uni-President Lions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in 2018. Roenicke still plays for the Lions.

Roenicke was Alex Cora’s manager in Double A

Roenicke spent two seasons as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Double A affiliate, the San Antonio Missions.

Roenicke’s short time in that role was a successful one. He won the Texas League Manager of the Year in 1997 en route to winning the Texas League title.

He also coached Alex Cora during his time in San Antonio. In fact, Roenicke’s impressive job as the Missions manager is the reason why Cora hired him to be his bench coach in 2017.

Advertisement

“Well, he got my attention in ’97. We didn’t have a good team in that Texas League,” Cora told MLB.com’s Ian Browne in 2017. “We barely had prospects, and we ran away with the first half and the second half, and then we won the whole thing. He’s a guy that is always paying attention to the game and pays attention to details.”

Roenicke said last month that he is still friends with Cora.

“I’m close with him,” Roenicke said in the aftermath of Cora’s firing. “He’s a good friend. So, any time something like that happens, it’s just a sad, sad day. It’s a sad time for all of us.”

 

 

TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
TD Garden
After hearing fan feedback, TD Garden will make more changes to seats February 7, 2020 | 6:50 PM
bruins notebook
Brandon Carlo to miss game against Coyotes February 7, 2020 | 6:42 PM
The MLBPA called for the teams involved in the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade to come to a resolution.
Red Sox
MLB Players Union: Mookie Betts trade 'needs to be resolved without further delay' February 7, 2020 | 6:21 PM
CHAD FINN
Jessica Mendoza out as ESPN’s Sunday night analyst and Mets adviser, but will remain at network February 7, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Red Sox
The best individual seasons in Red Sox history, and where Mookie Betts fits February 7, 2020 | 3:06 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning shake hands after a Patriots-Broncos game.
Patriots
Tom Brady made a golf joke at Peyton Manning's expense February 7, 2020 | 3:04 PM
Mookie Betts takes the field during a game.
CHAD FINN
Sports Q: Should the Red Sox back out of the Mookie Betts trade? February 7, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Ron Roenicke will reportedly be the next manager of the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Red Sox will reportedly name Ron Roenicke as manager after MLB investigation concludes February 7, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.
NBA
LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo choose their teams for the All-Star Game February 7, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Chandler Jones with the Patriots in 2013.
Patriots
Chandler Jones explained how the Patriots 'taught me pro football' February 7, 2020 | 9:36 AM
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings Thursday.
Red Sox
Rob Manfred on sign-stealing saga: No Red Sox players will be punished February 7, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Fans outside the Staples Center honor Kobe Bryant.
NBA
Kobe Bryant memorial is planned for Staples Center on Feb. 24 February 7, 2020 | 7:52 AM
Mookie Betts is no longer a member of the Red Sox.
MLB
Mookie Betts deal offers painful reminders of Boston's past February 7, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Former Boston Pride goaltender Katie Burt defends the puck during a 2018 game.
Women's Hockey
4 questions about the state of women's professional hockey, answered February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tacko Fall has garnered a great deal of praise and attention during his rookie year.
Celtics
What Celtics teammates are saying about rookie Tacko Fall February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NWHL All Star Game Hockey
NWHL
5 players to watch during the NWHL's All-Star Weekend February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Danny Ainge.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Celtics have made a trade at the deadline? February 6, 2020 | 7:05 PM
Gustavo Bou wearing the 2020 Revolution primary kit.
Soccer
The Revolution's 2020 kit is a throwback to the inaugural MLS season February 6, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox seeking more compensation for Mookie Betts as Brusdar Graterol’s medical issues hold up trade February 6, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Analyzing Romeo Langford's first career start with the Celtics February 6, 2020 | 12:44 PM
Marathon
BAA announces start times, changes for 2020 Boston Marathon February 6, 2020 | 11:44 AM
Boston Pride celebrate during a game in Boston, MA on Oct. 13, 2018. (Photo by Michelle Jay)
Hockey
The NWHL All-Star Game is coming to Boston. Here's what's to expect. February 6, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick reportedly still 'prefers' to keep Tom Brady with the Patriots February 6, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Runners at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 15, 2019. (David Ryan/Globe Staff)
Boston Marathon
Here are the 2020 Boston Marathon start times February 6, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Boston, MA: 02-05-20: The Celtics Jayson Tatum brought the crowd out of their seats as well as sending Magic players to the bench after head coach Steve Clifford (not pictured) had to call a timeout after he hit a fourth quarter three pointer to give Boston a 111-98 lead. The Boston Celtics hosted the Orlando Magic in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' 116-100 win over the Magic February 6, 2020 | 9:11 AM
Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O'Ree, right, waves to the crowd before dropping the ceremonial puck before the Boston Bruins played the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
Willie O'Ree says the NHL is working to fight racism February 6, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Super Bowl
Andy Reid tells parade-goers Chiefs will win the Super Bowl next year February 6, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during overtime.
Bruins
What Charlie McAvoy said after breaking his 8-month goal-scoring drought February 6, 2020 | 7:06 AM
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts trade held up by medical issues with Brusdar Graterol, report says February 6, 2020 | 12:42 AM
Jayson Tatum drives to the basket during the second quarter.
Celtics
Tatum's 33 points, late flurry rallies Celtics over Magic February 5, 2020 | 10:20 PM