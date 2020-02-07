Red Sox will reportedly name Ron Roenicke as manager after MLB investigation concludes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox plan to name Ron Roenicke as their next manager but are waiting for MLB to conclude its investigation into the 2018 team before making an announcement, according to a league source.

Roenicke, 63, was the team’s bench coach for two seasons under Alex Cora.

In January, Cora said he did not have any involvement the Sox allegedly stealing signs via video in 2018. But the Sox want to be cautious and will wait for MLB to announce its findings.