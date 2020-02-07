Sports Q: Should the Red Sox back out of the Mookie Betts trade?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

With Brusdar Graterol’s medical concerns in his shoulder holding things up, should the Red Sox back out the Mookie Betts deal? Seems like a mulligan they should take. – Andrew S.

Well, as I respond to this, I saw that Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweet that the deal is expected to be finalized today. So there’s that.

I feel like I’ve made myself pretty clear over this, that I think it’s absurd that the Red Sox are doing this. So I’ll just stick to what I said on Twitter the other day.

Seems to me when you make a deal and discover that you might be getting damaged goods in exchange for a generational player, you don't try to reconfigure the deal. You recognize this as a gifted second chance to do the right thing, and you kill it. — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) February 7, 2020

No, the Red Sox should not trade Mookie Betts. (And by the way, they’re not even rebuilding their farm system during this, unless another legit prospect is added to the deal.) But what does everyone else think? I’ll hear you in the comments.