Mookie Betts trade will likely involve two separate deals with Dodgers, Twins

With the official opening of spring training nearing, the Red Sox, Dodgers, and Twins have broken a logjam in their negotiations and are making renewed progress towards a deal — or, quite possibly, towards two separate deals — that would send Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles and bring young talent back to Boston.

According to multiple major league sources on Sunday morning, after days of stop-and-starter conversations between the Sox and Twins, all three teams were again talking and making progress. In all likelihood, according to one source familiar with the talks, the likeliest path now appears to be two separate trades involving the three teams.

On Tuesday night, the three teams agreed in principle to a deal to send Betts and Price to the Dodgers, Kenta Maeda to the Twins, and outfielder Alex Verdugo and righthander Brusdar Graterol to the Twins. However, that agreement required the teams to review the medical files of the players involved to reach completion. The Sox became concerned, when reviewing Graterol’s medical file, that there was more risk than anticipated that he wouldn’t be able to start. (Agent Scott Boras, who represents Graterol, said that the Twins doctors and Dr. Neal ElAttrache both had seen Graterol in person and determined that despite his two months on the sidelines during the minor league season, there was no physical limitation that would prevent him from starting in the future.)