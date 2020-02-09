FROM

Mookie Betts trade will likely involve two separate deals with Dodgers, Twins

After days of stop-and-starter conversations all three teams were again talking and making progress.

It now seems likely that Mookie Betts and David Price will head to the Dodgers in a deal without involvement from the Twins. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
12:54 PM

With the official opening of spring training nearing, the Red Sox, Dodgers, and Twins have broken a logjam in their negotiations and are making renewed progress towards a deal — or, quite possibly, towards two separate deals — that would send Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles and bring young talent back to Boston.

According to multiple major league sources on Sunday morning, after days of stop-and-starter conversations between the Sox and Twins, all three teams were again talking and making progress. In all likelihood, according to one source familiar with the talks, the likeliest path now appears to be two separate trades involving the three teams.

Advertisement

On Tuesday night, the three teams agreed in principle to a deal to send Betts and Price to the Dodgers, Kenta Maeda to the Twins, and outfielder Alex Verdugo and righthander Brusdar Graterol to the Twins. However, that agreement required the teams to review the medical files of the players involved to reach completion. The Sox became concerned, when reviewing Graterol’s medical file, that there was more risk than anticipated that he wouldn’t be able to start. (Agent Scott Boras, who represents Graterol, said that the Twins doctors and Dr. Neal ElAttrache both had seen Graterol in person and determined that despite his two months on the sidelines during the minor league season, there was no physical limitation that would prevent him from starting in the future.)

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB Mookie Betts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon received a match penalty at the end of the first period for this hit on Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan.
Bruins
Bruins rookie Jeremy Lauzon suspended for 2 games February 9, 2020 | 12:38 PM
Add the Dallas Cowboys to the list of teams linked to Tom Brady.
Patriots
Michael Irvin said the Cowboys signing Tom Brady is being discussed by 'significant people' February 9, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara was recognized for playing in his 1,500th career game and 1,000th game as a Bruin.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Coyotes February 9, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Benintendi hit .266 with 13 homers and 68 RBIs in 2019.
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox agree to $10 million, two-year deal February 8, 2020 | 10:33 PM
Charlie Coyle, who used his customary CCM stick to score twice on Saturday, said of the shortage: “I am trying to make do . . . trying not to break too many right now.
NHL
Coronavirus creating havoc with NHL stick supplies February 8, 2020 | 10:12 PM
Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker's team is 14-7 as of Sunday.
College Sports
Harvard men's basketball falls to Brown on last-second 3-point play February 8, 2020 | 9:09 PM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates his second period goal with teammates Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.
Bruins
Power play goals by Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk send Bruins past Coyotes again February 8, 2020 | 7:03 PM
RED SOX
Twins 'very likely' are backing out of the Mookie Betts deal, according to reports February 8, 2020 | 4:20 PM
Virginia Tech's P.J. Horne, left, and Boston College's Steffon Mitchell battle for the ball during the first half Saturday.
College Sports
Steffon Mitchell, BC pull out 77-73 OT win over Virginia Tech February 8, 2020 | 2:28 PM
At 20-1, Baylor is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.
College Sports
Baylor gets top seed in NCAA committee's initial rankings February 8, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Marcus Smart looks on during the second half of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Celtics
Marcus Smart masterfully avoided a cancer patient while diving for a loose ball February 8, 2020 | 10:30 AM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan defended quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo February 8, 2020 | 10:11 AM
U.S. players celebrate after a goal by midfielder Rose Lavelle, second from right, during the first half of a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match against Mexico on Friday, Feb. 7.
Soccer
US women down Mexico 4-0 to secure an Olympic spot February 8, 2020 | 7:17 AM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 32, helps Celtics hold off Hawks 112-107 February 7, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Ron Roenicke will reportedly be the next manager of the Red Sox.
Red Sox
5 things to know about Ron Roenicke February 7, 2020 | 10:09 PM
Harvard guard Noah Kirkwood goes up for a shot.
College Sports
Noah Kirkwood, Danilo Djuricic lift Harvard past Yale 78-77 February 7, 2020 | 9:32 PM
TD Garden
After hearing fan feedback, TD Garden will make more changes to seats February 7, 2020 | 6:50 PM
bruins notebook
Brandon Carlo to miss game against Coyotes February 7, 2020 | 6:42 PM
The MLBPA called for the teams involved in the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade to come to a resolution.
Red Sox
MLB Players Union: Mookie Betts trade 'needs to be resolved without further delay' February 7, 2020 | 6:21 PM
CHAD FINN
Jessica Mendoza out as ESPN’s Sunday night analyst and Mets adviser, but will remain at network February 7, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Red Sox
The best individual seasons in Red Sox history, and where Mookie Betts fits February 7, 2020 | 3:06 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning shake hands after a Patriots-Broncos game.
Patriots
Tom Brady made a golf joke at Peyton Manning's expense February 7, 2020 | 3:04 PM
Mookie Betts takes the field during a game.
CHAD FINN
Sports Q: Should the Red Sox back out of the Mookie Betts trade? February 7, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Ron Roenicke will reportedly be the next manager of the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Red Sox will reportedly name Ron Roenicke as manager after MLB investigation concludes February 7, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.
NBA
LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo choose their teams for the All-Star Game February 7, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Chandler Jones with the Patriots in 2013.
Patriots
Chandler Jones explained how the Patriots 'taught me pro football' February 7, 2020 | 9:36 AM
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings Thursday.
Red Sox
Rob Manfred on sign-stealing saga: No Red Sox players will be punished February 7, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Fans outside the Staples Center honor Kobe Bryant.
NBA
Kobe Bryant memorial is planned for Staples Center on Feb. 24 February 7, 2020 | 7:52 AM
Mookie Betts is no longer a member of the Red Sox.
MLB
Mookie Betts deal offers painful reminders of Boston's past February 7, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Former Boston Pride goaltender Katie Burt defends the puck during a 2018 game.
Women's Hockey
4 questions about the state of women's professional hockey, answered February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM