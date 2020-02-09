Sources: Red Sox, Dodgers have agreed to new deal involving Mookie Betts

The Red Sox and Dodgers have reached agreement on a blockbuster — again.

According to multiple major league sources, the Red Sox and Dodgers have agreed to a deal that would send superstar Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to Los Angeles. In exchange, the Red Sox would receive outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Dodgers along with shortstop prospect Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong. As part of the deal, the Red Sox will also send $48 million to the Dodgers to help subsidize the remaining three years and $96 million on Price’s contract.

The only remaining step to the deal’s completion is approval of the money transfer by Major League Baseball. The medical evaluations have been completed to the satisfaction of the teams, and the players have been notified of the deal by both teams.