5 things to know about prospect Connor Wong, who is reportedly part of the Mookie Betts trade

Mookie Betts and David Price are finally headed off to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, and with a bit of rewiring on the deal after Brusdar Gaterol’s medical issues, 23-year-old catching prospect Connor Wong will reportedly come to Boston, alongside outfielder Alex Verdugo and infield prospect Jeter Downs.

Here are five things to know about Wong:

He’s relatively new to the position.

Wong, who was born in Houston and grew up in Pearland, Texas, primarily played shortstop in high school, though his high school coach Anthony Scalise told the Houston Chronicle that he was a true utility player who could also throw more than 90 miles per hour on the mound. As a true freshman at the University of Houston in 2015, Wong started 62 of 63 games at shortstop, after earning a first-team all-state nod at the position as a high school senior.

Advertisement

As a college sophomore, he transformed into a utility player, starting in all 59 games with action at shortstop, third base, and behind the plate. The move got the six-foot-one Wong noticed, and he was selected by the Dodgers in the third round (100th overall) of the 2017 draft.

“Who wouldn’t want a guy that can catch, play short, pitch, and play the outfield?” Scalise told the Houston Chronicle when he was drafted. “He doesn’t back down from any challenge. If you tell Connor he can’t do something, he’ll say, ‘watch me,’ and then show you he can.”

The 28th-ranked Dodgers prospect in 2019, Wong has seen time at second and third base during his professional career.

“Being versatile helps me get out on the field, even if there’s a guy that’s better than me at a certain position,” Wong told Dodgers Way in 2018. “Versatility gets you out there every day, and that’s what counts in the end.”

He packs a powerful swing…when he makes contact.

Splitting time between High-A and Double-A in 2019, Wong blasted 24 home runs while amassing a .281/.336/.541 slash line with 24 doubles and 82 RBIs.

All of this sounds good – but Wong also struck out 143 times. In his MLB prospect report, it was noted that swinging-and-missing has plagued Wong since his first year in pro ball:

Advertisement

“Wong displayed some wiry strength, but used more of a controlled approach at Houston before turning his right-handed swing loose in pro ball. He aggressively looks to drive the ball now and does to all fields, though he’ll need to make some adjustments after striking out at a 32 percent clip in 2018.”

Catcher Connor Wong has compiled 15 HR, 19 2B, and 7 3B this year while driving in 55 runs. Started the year with @RCQuakes and is now cutting his teeth with @TulsaDrillers. #DodgersOnTheFarm pic.twitter.com/qDzKgx9YUr — Dodgers Player Development (@DodgerPlayerDev) July 31, 2019

He helped the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a championship.

In 2018, the Quakes won the California League Championship. Wong appeared in 102 games, hitting .269/.350/.480 that year, his first full season in the pros.

“We just had a really special team,” Wong said. “We came to the ballpark a lot of days and just knew we were gonna win. It was that kind of confidence and chemistry that we had.”

He’s a Cape Cod League product.

After a summer with the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in 2015, Wong returned to the Cape Cod League with the Bourne Braves. He was named the starting catcher in the CCBL’s 2016 All-Star Game.

In the CCBL, his versatility showed again – he was the starting left fielder for Bourne on Opening Day in 2016, and in 2015, said his favorite position was pitching.

He wouldn’t be the first in his family to play in the majors.

Wong’s stepfather, Matt Maysey, had a brief MLB career from 1992-93. A pitcher, he appeared in 25 games for Montreal and Milwaukee, with a 5.55 career ERA. He singled in his only at-bat, ending his career with an elusive 1.000 batting average.

Happy birthday to 1993 @Brewers pitcher Matt Maysey. Matt appeared in 23 games out of the pen during his lone season in Milwaukee and though he didn’t play in the majors again he did manage to win his first and only big league game in Milwaukee that season. pic.twitter.com/GJRixIDP2C — The Brew Crew Review: Milwaukee Brewers Podcast (@brewcrewreview1) January 8, 2019

“Connor’s step-dad has pounded baseball into him his whole life, and he understands the game,” Scalise said. “Throw in his God-given talent, his work ethic, and the fact that he’s a great kid, and he’s the perfect player to have on your team.”