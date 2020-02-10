Morning sports update: 5 things to know about Jeter Downs, a prospect reportedly acquired in the Mookie Betts trade

Downs was named after the Hall of Fame Yankees shortstop, and his brother already plays in the Red Sox organization.

By
Boston.com Staff
10:00 AM

The Bruins lost to the Red Wings on Sunday, 3-1. Despite being the worst team in the league, Detroit has now beaten Boston twice this season.

The Celtics, playing in Oklahoma City, defeated the Thunder on Sunday, 112-111. Boston’s winning streak extended to seven in a row thanks to plays like the one Marcus Smart made in the fourth quarter:

In its first game in Major League Rugby, the New England Free Jacks defeated Rugby United New York, 34-14.

And in the NWHL All-Star Game at Warrior Ice Arena, Team Dempsey defeated Team Packer 5-2 in front of sellout crowd.

Jeter Downs is one of the prospects included in the updated Mookie Betts trade: On Sunday, the updated details of the trade that is sending Mookie Betts to the Dodgers were released:

This means that instead of Twins prospect Brusdar Graterol (who is now reportedly heading to the Dodgers in a separate deal), the Red Sox will get a new package that includes 21-year-old infielder Jeter Downs, himself a top-100 prospect.

Here are a few things to know about Downs:

Yes, his name is a reference to the Hall of Fame Jeter: Downs was, in fact, named after Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

“When he came into the Major Leagues [in 1995], he was the name,” Downs explained to MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon in 2017. “He was the thing. He was shining. It was ‘Jeter this, Jeter that.’ It was actually my Mom’s idea. My brother got Jerry from my Dad [Jerry Sr.]. It was my Mom’s turn to pick a name since I was a second child. She just fell in love with Jeter and the way he played, his humbleness, how he carried himself on and off the field.”

According to Downs, he emulates the former Yankee.

“That’s how I pride myself,” Downs told Sheldon. “I try to do the right thing on and off the field, whether it’s baseball-related or out with friends or helping somebody out on the street. It’s kind of ironic that I have the name because that’s exactly the person I model myself after.”

He was a first-round pick: Downs was selected as a first-round pick in the 2017 MLB draft (32nd overall) by the Cincinnati Reds. Born in Colombia, he grew up in Florida. Before being drafted and signing with the Reds, he had committed to play college baseball at the University of Miami.

His brother already plays in the Red Sox minor league system: Jerry Downs, Jeter’s older brother, was selected by the Red Sox in the 15th round of the 2015 draft. In his five seasons in the minor leagues at various levels, Jerry has compiled a .331 OBP and a .695 OPS as a first baseman.

He’s already been a part of a blockbuster trade: In Dec. 2018, Downs was sent from the Reds — the team that originally drafted him — to the Dodgers along with fellow prospect Josiah Gray and Homer Bailey. In exchange, Los Angeles sent Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Kyle Farmer, and cash to Cincinnati.

He possesses the potential to become a power-hitting middle infielder: In 2019, Downs played at two levels of the Dodgers’ minor league organization, totaling 24 home runs, a .362 OBP and an .888 OPS as a 20-year-old.

Scouts have also praised his defense. The best case scenario for the Red Sox appears to be that he blossoms into a double-play partner with current shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Trivia: Who is the last NHL player who was allowed to play without a helmet?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted by the Bruins in 1978, and went on to win four Stanley Cups with the Edmonton Oilers.

A Kemba Walker postgame quote:

In the XFL’s debut, defensive coordinator Jerry Glanville (who was Brett Favre’s first head coach in the NFL) wore two headsets:

Update from J.D. Martinez: He’s still sad about the (updated) Betts trade.

On this day: In 1996, IBM computer “Deep Blue” defeated the top ranked chess player in the world, Gary Kasparov. It was the first time a computer had won a game against a reigning world champion played in regular tournament conditions.

Kasparov would go on to win the match (series) over six games, but he lost the rematch in 1997.

Daily highlight: Amid a memorable Milan derby on Sunday in which Inter rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat city rivals A.C. 4-2, Marcelo Brozović jumpstarted the comeback with an emphatic volley.

Trivia answer: Craig MacTavish

