Read John Henry’s statement following the Mookie Betts and David Price trade

Principal owner John Henry issued a statement Monday praising Mookie Betts and David Price. –John Tlumacki
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
February 10, 2020

Although no representatives of Red Sox ownership were present for Monday’s press conference in Fort Myers, Fla., to announce the deal that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles, the team issued a statement on behalf of principal owner John Henry.

“In trading a great player, a beloved player, we recognize how incredibly difficult this is for fans who fully understand just how special Mookie is,’’ Henry said in the statement. “While the organization in its entirety very much wanted to see Mookie in a Red Sox uniform for the length of his career, we believe in this decision as we are responsible and accountable for both the present and the future of the Red Sox. We thank Mookie for his incredible contributions, both on and off the field.’’

Advertisement

“David’s arrival in Boston paved the way for a historic chapter for the Red Sox,’’ Henry continued. “His presence at the top of our rotation was critical to winning three consecutive division championships, and his 2018 Postseason performance put both his talent and tenacity on full display. We appreciate what both Mookie and David brought to our club, and are grateful that they will forever be Red Sox World Series Champions.’’

Chairman Tom Werner also issued a statement.

“Today’s trade illustrates the difficult decisions necessary to achieve our goal, which has remained unchanged since we became stewards of this franchise nearly two decades ago: to bring multiple World Series Championships to Boston,” Werner said. “Ultimately, we believe that this will set us up for sustained long-term success. I want to express our enormous thanks to Mookie and David for the impact they had on our club and our community.”

TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Mookie Betts.
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom says competitive balance tax ‘not a major factor’ in Mookie Betts trade February 10, 2020 | 8:44 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers against the Cleveland Indians.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: How many games will the Red Sox win this year? February 10, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: I guess it’s time we accept that Mookie Betts is gone February 10, 2020 | 5:21 PM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs.
Patriots
The most important offseason dates on the Patriots' calendar February 10, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Connor Wong at the plate in 2018.
Red Sox
5 things to know about new Red Sox prospect Connor Wong February 10, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
3 takeaways after a wild weekend for the Red Sox February 10, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Jeter Downs in 2018.
Red Sox
5 things to know about Jeter Downs, a prospect reportedly acquired in the Mookie Betts trade February 10, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Boston University forward Wilmer Skoog (32) leaps into the arms of defenseman Alex Vlasic (7) after scoring the game-winning goal off Boston College goaltender Spencer Knight (30) during the second overtime period of their NCAA hockey Beanpot tournament game in Boston, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. BU beat BC 5-4. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Beanpot
With a record 117 European players in college hockey, the Beanpot gets a global boost February 10, 2020 | 8:48 AM
U.S. players celebrate Megan Bozek's overtime goal against Canada in a Rivalry Series hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. The United States won 4-3 and won the series.
Women's Hockey
Women's hockey looks to keep momentum after Rivalry Series February 10, 2020 | 8:39 AM
Racing
Erik Jones wins crash-fest at Daytona to open NASCAR season February 10, 2020 | 8:28 AM
U.S. defender Emily Sonnett, right, kicks the ball away from Canada defender Ashley Lawrence during the first half of a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match.
Soccer
U.S. women beat Canada 3-0 in Olympic soccer qualifying final February 10, 2020 | 8:20 AM
Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady during the 2001 season.
Patriots
7 things we learned from Drew Bledsoe's ESPN 'E:60' episode February 10, 2020 | 8:01 AM
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox agree on two-year, $10 million deal February 10, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox MLB
Mookie Betts
Here are the new details of the Mookie Betts-Dodgers trade February 10, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Sign-stealing
Pitcher Charlie Morton regrets not trying to stop Astros from stealing signs February 10, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Detroit's left wing Brendan Perlini, second from right, celebrates his goal with Valtteri Filppula (51) and Adam Erne (73) in the second period behind a dejected Tuukka Rask.
Bruins
Why the NHL-leading Bruins continue to struggle against the league-worst Red Wings February 10, 2020 | 6:38 AM
Kemba Walker drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort in the second half.
Celtics
Celtics edge Thunder 112-111 for 7th straight win February 9, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Mookie Betts waves to Andrew Benintendi after being driven home crossing the plate in the first inning.
Red Sox
Sources: Red Sox, Dodgers have agreed to new deal involving Mookie Betts February 9, 2020 | 6:17 PM
Brad Marchand tries to redirect a shot as Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier defends in the first period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to NHL-worst Red Wings 3-1 February 9, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Celtics
Vince Carter thanks Celtics for pregame tribute: ‘I won’t ever forget it’ February 9, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts trade will likely involve two separate deals with Dodgers, Twins February 9, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon received a match penalty at the end of the first period for this hit on Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan.
Bruins
Bruins rookie Jeremy Lauzon suspended for 2 games February 9, 2020 | 12:38 PM
Add the Dallas Cowboys to the list of teams linked to Tom Brady.
Patriots
Michael Irvin said the Cowboys signing Tom Brady is being discussed by 'significant people' February 9, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara was recognized for playing in his 1,500th career game and 1,000th game as a Bruin.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Coyotes February 9, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Benintendi hit .266 with 13 homers and 68 RBIs in 2019.
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox agree to $10 million, two-year deal February 8, 2020 | 10:33 PM
Charlie Coyle, who used his customary CCM stick to score twice on Saturday, said of the shortage: “I am trying to make do . . . trying not to break too many right now.
NHL
Coronavirus creating havoc with NHL stick supplies February 8, 2020 | 10:12 PM
Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker's team is 14-7 as of Sunday.
College Sports
Harvard men's basketball falls to Brown on last-second 3-point play February 8, 2020 | 9:09 PM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates his second period goal with teammates Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.
Bruins
Power play goals by Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk send Bruins past Coyotes again February 8, 2020 | 7:03 PM
RED SOX
Twins 'very likely' are backing out of the Mookie Betts deal, according to reports February 8, 2020 | 4:20 PM
Virginia Tech's P.J. Horne, left, and Boston College's Steffon Mitchell battle for the ball during the first half Saturday.
College Sports
Steffon Mitchell, BC pull out 77-73 OT win over Virginia Tech February 8, 2020 | 2:28 PM