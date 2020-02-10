Read John Henry’s statement following the Mookie Betts and David Price trade

Although no representatives of Red Sox ownership were present for Monday’s press conference in Fort Myers, Fla., to announce the deal that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles, the team issued a statement on behalf of principal owner John Henry.

“In trading a great player, a beloved player, we recognize how incredibly difficult this is for fans who fully understand just how special Mookie is,’’ Henry said in the statement. “While the organization in its entirety very much wanted to see Mookie in a Red Sox uniform for the length of his career, we believe in this decision as we are responsible and accountable for both the present and the future of the Red Sox. We thank Mookie for his incredible contributions, both on and off the field.’’

“David’s arrival in Boston paved the way for a historic chapter for the Red Sox,’’ Henry continued. “His presence at the top of our rotation was critical to winning three consecutive division championships, and his 2018 Postseason performance put both his talent and tenacity on full display. We appreciate what both Mookie and David brought to our club, and are grateful that they will forever be Red Sox World Series Champions.’’

Chairman Tom Werner also issued a statement.

“Today’s trade illustrates the difficult decisions necessary to achieve our goal, which has remained unchanged since we became stewards of this franchise nearly two decades ago: to bring multiple World Series Championships to Boston,” Werner said. “Ultimately, we believe that this will set us up for sustained long-term success. I want to express our enormous thanks to Mookie and David for the impact they had on our club and our community.”